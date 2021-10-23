Valentin Rongier judges PSG

What follows after this advertisement

Sunday, Olympique de Marseille welcomes Paris Saint-Germain for a Classic that promises to be hot. Present at a press conference this Friday, Valentin Rongier believes that the Parisian club has a very high workforce but notes certain shortcomings on a collective level. Weaknesses that should benefit OM to get out of the game against the Ile-de-France ogre.





“Each year it’s one of the best squads in Europe, it’s nothing new, they have individualities that can make the difference at any time, but we collectively are strong too. Messi is the best player in the world for me but this weekend the goal will be to muzzle him as much as possible. The title is not played, they have a good trip but anything can happen. You can destabilize them by having control of the game, they don’t like to defend, they are dangerous offensively but if you manage to get possession, it can be complicated for them. We won at the Parc two years ago, it was already a great collective achievement, I’m sure we can do something this weekend. I did not say that the PSG stacked the stars, the PSG showed in a few matches a strength of character too, they do not have only individual power, “ thus deciphers the Olympian environment. Let it be said, the Marseillais will play the blow thoroughly in front of their public on Sunday evening.

