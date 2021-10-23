Valentin Rongier points to the weaknesses of PSG

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

The meeting between Olympique de Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be spectacular. The Stade Vélodrome will be sold out. The Phocéens will try to bring down Messi and his band in an atmosphere that risks being volcanic. Valentin Rongier, one of the strong men at the start of the season, pointed out some weaknesses of Mauricio Pochettino’s players.

“Each year it’s one of the best squads in Europe, it’s nothing new, they have individualities that can make the difference at any time, but we collectively are strong too. Messi is the best player in the world for me but this weekend the goal will be to muzzle him as much as possible. The title is not played, they have a good trip but anything can happen. You can destabilize them by having control of the game, they don’t like to defend, they are dangerous offensively but if you manage to get possession, it can be complicated for them. We won at the Parc two years ago, it was already a great collective achievement, I’m sure we can do something this weekend. I did not say that the PSG stacked the stars, the PSG showed in a few matches a strength of character too, they do not have an individual power, “said the midfielder at a press conference.



