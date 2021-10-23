Verstappen-Hamilton crash in free practice 2 of the United States GP

The second free practice sessions are boring by definition. After a few laps at full load, the pilots sacrifice to the ritual of long runs in the race simulation, usually with a well-stocked fuel tank. Fortunately there are Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. And even when it comes to just getting your car ready for Sunday’s race, the battle of egos takes over.
We hadn’t been driving for ten minutes when the two title candidates were going to fight a good battle all along the pit straight. A wheel against wheel, where no one wanted to give in until the long left open at the top of the start / finish straight line, offers an escape from the potential shock between the two men.
It was the Dutchman who was the first to step aside, leaving Hamilton better placed at the start of the curve. Angry and probably a little annoyed, he was going to give a middle finger to the Briton who had gone far ahead, rewarding him with a double ” stupid, stupid “. Atmosphere.
Perez in the lead ahead of Norris
What fuel the discussions throughout an afternoon that was announced soporific. If everyone was to comment on the incident between the two pilots, at Alpine we had another more urgent matter to deal with. Fernando Alonso’s entire mechanic team is mobilized around the Spaniard’s single-seater. Front axle settings. Rear disassembly out of sight.
Long wasted minutes for the one who had experienced a nasty fright this Friday morning with a hydraulic leak that immobilized his car. A good half hour spent in the pits was therefore not enough during the first free practice session to make French F1 more reliable. Hard work, raising fears of an engine problem on the Alpine and a risk of a penalty for Alonso in the event of an engine change by Sunday.
To top it off, the 2005 and 2006 world champion would end his session in 13th place and lose control of his car as he entered Turn 19, failing at low speed in the safety tarpaulins after crossing a ferry. gravel, slightly damaging its rear spoiler. Not reassuring when his car showed reliability problems …
The first part of the session was, in terms of time, to see Sergio Perez turn in the lead with a 1’34”946, in front of Lando Norris and the two Mercedes remaining inside. Verstappen, for his part, wandered to 8th place and kept moaning at the microphone accusing his team of having made him go out in full traffic.
The sequence of “long runs” was not going to bring spectacle for the general public. Pierre Gasly was uncomfortable after a promising morning. On arrival, the Frenchman set the 12th fastest time, wedged between Esteban Ocon and Alonso, the two Alpine, which is not necessarily a good sign.