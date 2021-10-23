VIDEO. Discover “Bruxelles je t’aime”, Angèle’s new track before the release of her new album

the essential

The new album is expected in six weeks as suggested by a subtitle at the beginning of the clip unveiled at the end of the afternoon: “Arrival scheduled for December 10”.

Belgian singer Angèle, who sold 1.5 million copies of her first album “Brol”, offered a taste of the second this Thursday, October 21 in a single entitled “Bruxelles je t’aime”. The new album is expected in six weeks as suggested by a subtitle at the beginning of the clip unveiled at the end of the afternoon: “Arrival scheduled for December 10”.

The video shows her on a train bringing her back from Paris, heckling with children, happy to reach Brussels. Angèle sings about her love for her hometown. Even if “we don’t have the towers of New York, we don’t have daylight six months of the year. We don’t have Beaubourg, nor the Seine. We are not the city of ‘love, but hey you see … “she hums.

The production, a tangy voice against a backdrop of electro rhythm, recalls the hits from the first album, notably “Balance ton quoi”, a title evoking the #metoo movement which has established Angèle as one of the new megaphones of feminism.





“” Brussels I love you “came to me during the first confinement, (…) it was when I realized that I was going to stay away from my city for a little while that this declaration of love was born”, explains the 25-year-old artist in a press release.

She slips a little political message into this single by saying that she is opposed – like the vast majority of the Belgian population – to a possible split of the country between Dutch and French speakers. “It would be the worst nightmare (…) I lived my best stories in French and Flemish”, she sings, before releasing: “Dank u Brussel” (“Thank you Brussels”).

Double diamond

His album “Brol” released in 2018 sold 1.5 million copies worldwide, two thirds of which only in France, according to the agency Five Oh, which manages Angèle’s communication. This million sales in France has earned it the “double diamond” certification, a rare thing. “Brol” was also honored as “revelation album” of the year at the Victoires de la musique in 2019.

The singer, who has 3 million followers on Instagram, her favorite network, is also a regular at sold-out concerts. The “Brol Tour” ended in February 2020 with four sold-out dates in Paris. More than 375,000 people saw her in concert on about sixty dates, mainly in France and Belgium, her management estimated last year about this tour.