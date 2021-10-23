Vietnamese illegal immigration network dismantled

A dozen individuals involved in a network of smugglers who organized the illegal transport of migrants of Vietnamese origin to Great Britain were arrested on October 12.

The prosecutor of the Republic of Lille Carole Etienne indicated on October 21 in a press release that the Central Office for the Repression of Irregular Immigration and the Employment of Untitled Foreigners (OCRIEST) and the Mobile Research Brigade de Coquelles (Pas-de-Calais) arrested on October 12 a dozen individuals involved in an illegal immigration network from the Vietnamese community to Great Britain.

A highly structured illegal network

The Specialized Interregional Jurisdiction of Lille (JIRS) has been monitoring since February 2021 the actions of this solidly organized network of aid to irregular immigration within the Vietnamese community.

Indeed, several organizers hosted in the Paris region of Vietnamese migrants, who arrived illegally on French territory from Eastern Europe. These illegals were partly employed in the construction industry or in businesses, the time to pay for their passage from France to England. An estimated cost between 8,000 and 10,000 euros per person.

The migrants were then transported by drivers, mainly to a camp located in Grande-Synthe (North), before being taken care of by local networks responsible for driving them to the United Kingdom in refrigerated trucks via the tunnel. under arm.





Indictment for trafficking in human beings in an organized gang

During the operations of October 12, six illegal foreigners of Vietnamese origin were intercepted and then placed in detention. 100,000 euros in cash and 200,000 euros placed in bank accounts were also seized.

Seven of the ten organizers involved were referred on October 15 to the prosecutor’s office of the JIRS in Lille. Presented to an examining magistrate, they were indicted for trafficking in human beings in an organized gang, employment in an organized gang of foreigners without a work permit and assistance with entry, movement or irregular stay of foreigners in an organized group.

Three of the main defendants are now in pre-trial detention, four others have been placed under judicial supervision.