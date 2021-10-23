Viktor Orban denounces the “enemy” attitude of the European Union

“We are the David Goliath would do better to avoid,” added the Hungarian Prime Minister, showing his support for Warsaw in the conflict between him and Brussels.

Viktor Orban raises his voice. The Hungarian Prime Minister, meeting in Budapest six months before the legislative elections which promise to be tight, denounced Saturday, October 23 the attitude of the European Union towards his country and Poland, worthy of the USSR according to him. “The European Union speaks to us and behaves with us and the Poles as enemies”, he launched, in front of a crowd of sympathizers, gathered for a rally on the occasion of the national holiday which commemorates the uprising of Hungary against the USSR in 1956.

“Brussels would do well to understand that even the Communists failed to get us. We are the David Goliath had better avoid,” he added, showing his support for Warsaw in the conflict between it and Brussels on the independence of the courts and the primacy of European law.





Several tens of thousands of people had made the trip and previously marched in the street of the capital. The 58-year-old sovereignist leader, in power from 1998 to 2002 and continuously since 2010, must count since last week with a major challenger, Peter Marki-Zay, 49, conservative mayor of the province and surprise winner of the primaries of the opposition Sunday. Experts predict an extremely close battle in April 2022, unlike Viktor Orban in years.