Volkswagen compared the cost per kilometer of its electrics and thermal

Volkswagen has taken the data of an independent study published a little earlier … the German group has thus compared its electric models to its thermal models. The conclusion is final.

Volkswagen CEO Herbet Diess just shared a table on LinkedIn with a quote, “It’s time to switch”. This table was designed using data from an independent study published by the Auto Zeitung media. The objective of this study was to compare the energetic cost of thermal and electric cars.

The conclusion is final

In a table, widely shared on social networks, the idea was to compare cars of similar size. At Volkswagen, for example, the Tiguan 2.0 TDI with the ID.4 Pure, or the Kodiak 2.0 TDI 4 × 4 with the Enyaq iV 80. Even more interesting, the Q5 40 TDI quattro with the enormous Q4 50 e-tron quattro. It contains the purchase price, with subsidies and other bonuses, classic characteristics such as speed and range, as well as taxes and fuel prices.





The conclusion is quite edifying, the cost differences are enormous between the models compared. If you do, for example, 10,000 kilometers per year, a Tiguan 2.0 TDI will cost you 175 euros / month against 133 euros for the ID.4 Pure.

This calculation is interesting because it shows the impact of aid and taxes. What if the green bonus ends and the government starts taxing electricity for electric vehicle owners? For the moment, the ecological bonus of 6,000 euros (for a purchase including tax under 40,000 euros) has been extended, however the context will undoubtedly change in the coming years. For the moment, it seems much more economical to move towards an electric car.