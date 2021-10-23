Wejdene angry with her partner in Dance with the stars? Details are surprising …

Friday, October 22, 2021 was broadcast a new premium of Dance with the stars. An evening once again energized for the candidates and at the end of which Wejdene and his partner Samuel Texier were eliminated. “I had wonderful weeks. I learned a lot of things and I would say that I grew a little bit because I learned to take on myself, to be patient and to dance, which I did not know how to do at all. I discovered a little potential“, she declared, good loser, after the result of the votes. Wejdene also took advantage of her speech to thank her dancer Samuel and underline”his wisdom, his tenderness and his benevolence“Sweet words which testify a priori of their beautiful complicity but the Net surfers think that the reality would be very different.





Indeed, during the After presented by Karine Ferri, the atmosphere between Wejdene and Samuel Texier did not seem to be good. Both were even placed at a great distance from each other on the set to debrief their journey before the singer left the party. “She left the after party. The stool is empty next to Samuel. The melon what!“,”No but Wejdene who starts from the plateau, what kind of disrespect?“, asked Internet users on Twitter. Faced with so many messages, the main interested party wanted to make things clear: her sudden departure is in fact linked to the conditions imposed to ensure the protection of minors because Wejdene does not is only 17 years old. “I am a minor, I cannot be on the set after midnight“, she explained.

