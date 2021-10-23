Well-being. Walking 10,000 steps a day for good health: really necessary?

You may have heard that you need to walk 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy. This is not just a rumor, but a recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).
A team from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, USA, however, reviewed this recommendation based on the Cardia patient cohort (“Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults”).
The researchers examined data from nearly 2,100 participants aged 38 to 50. They wore an accelerometer for a year, in 2005 or 2006.
Three groups were established according to the number of steps taken each day: less than 7,000, 7,000 to 9,999, and more than 10,000 steps.
Benefits that peak
The researchers’ observations confirm the effects of walking on longevity: “The more the number of steps increases, the more we observe a reduction in the risk of mortality,” they write.
Walking more than 7,000 steps per day reduced the risk of all-cause mortality by 50-70% compared to other participants.
The beneficial effects continued to accumulate with the number of steps per day… but peaked at around 10,000 steps per day. Thus calling into question this threshold so often advocated.
Regardless of the number of steps taken each day, this work has the merit of recalling the benefits of walking at any age. Often put forward among seniors, it also demonstrates its interest in people under the age of 50.
Source: University of Massachusetts Amherst, September 2021.