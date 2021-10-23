Well-being. Walking 10,000 steps a day for good health: really necessary?

You may have heard that you need to walk 10,000 steps a day to stay healthy. This is not just a rumor, but a recommendation from the World Health Organization (WHO).

A team from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, USA, however, reviewed this recommendation based on the Cardia patient cohort (“Coronary Artery Risk Development in Young Adults”).

The researchers examined data from nearly 2,100 participants aged 38 to 50. They wore an accelerometer for a year, in 2005 or 2006.

Three groups were established according to the number of steps taken each day: less than 7,000, 7,000 to 9,999, and more than 10,000 steps.