what composition for Pochettino?

A few days after its 3-2 success against Leipzig in the Champions League (the video summary here), PSG challenges OM on the occasion of the famous Classic this Sunday evening (8:45 p.m.) at the Stade Vélodrome at the end of the 11th day of Ligue 1. For this shock, Mauricio Pochettino, the coach of the Parisian club, will be deprived of Sergio Ramos and Leandro Paredes but will be able to count on the return of Neymar, returned from the international break with groin pain and absent in C1 he a few days ago.





Favorite Diallo over Nuno Mendes?

The Brazilian is even announced holder by the newspaper Le Parisien, which projects on the future team composition of the Parisian club. According to the regional daily, it will be a 4-2-3-1 with Abdou Diallo who could be preferred to Nuno Mendes in the left lane. In front of the defense, the Georginio Wijnaldum-Marco Verratti tandem would be expected while the same source relies on a (very) offensive sector composed of Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

The probable composition of PSG according to Le Parisien : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo (or Nuno Mendes) – Wijnaldum, Verratti – Di Maria, Messi, Neymar – Mbappé

For its part, the newspaper L’Équipe is less affirmative about the possibility of seeing Neymar start the meeting and rather sees a 4-3-3 with still uncertainties between Diallo and Nuno Mendes but also Herrera and Wijnaldum.

The probable line-up of PSG according to L’Équipe : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo (or Nuno Mendes) – Herrera (or Wijnaldum), Verratti, Gueye – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar (or Di Maria)