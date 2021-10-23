what do you think of the notch of discord?

It divides as much as it questions: the notch of the MacBook Pro 2021 in 14 and 16 inches, inspired by that of the iPhone, is literally unheard of. What do you think of this choice of Apple? Do you find it unsightly? Smart? Do you understand it? That’s the whole point of our survey this week.

It is an understatement to say that the notch of the iPhone has caused much ink to flow since its appearance with the iPhone X in 2017. Until the rumors (little founded) surrounding the iPhone 14, which some see well abandon the small black band in favor of a punch. So when the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros were announced, and the world discovered atop the miniLED screens of Apple laptops the now iconic notch, it goes without saying that this choice has divided.

The Apple look?

Immediately, trenches were dug between his supporters and his detractors. The former claiming that the notch allows Apple to stand out from the rest of the market. One way of saying that the notch is now closely linked to the visual that we imagine of an Apple product.

The opponents quickly shouted anything, finding for their part that the notch does not bring anything concrete to the device. Some even consider it unsightly. Remember that this thin black strip still accommodates the webcam, which becomes Full HD for the first time with this 2021 batch of MacBook Pro.

A radical choice, but not devoid of meaning

Apple claims that thanks to this notch, the top bezels of the screen could be reduced considerably. Indeed, if we take a classic laptop, the presence of a webcam traditionally requires that the upper edge of the PC is wedged on the necessary space for the camera. By breaking with this rule, Apple is making a radical choice to say the least, but one that we can deem relevant. Let’s wait to see if other manufacturers on the side of Windows in turn offer a notch to determine if the choice of Apple is convincing.





There is still an obstacle that macOS did not have to cross to adapt to the presence of a small black band at the top of its screen: the permanent presence of a menu bar at the top prevents windows to stay at the top. This leaves a good place in the center of the famous bar, to which Apple has just found a use. On the other hand, Apple did not want to use this space to integrate Face ID, the facial recognition technology of iPhone. However, it is not forbidden to think that this is a way of preparing the ground for the next generations. Also note that the firm wants to allow app developers to exploit the area around the notch if they wish.

Especially since unlike the iPhone, viewing films and series will not be affected. The MacBook Pros both offer a 16:10 screen. However, the films being offered in their vast majority in 16: 9, this leaves enough room for black borders at the top and bottom of the content. Since the miniLED generally has an excellent contrast ratio, the notch will certainly be easy to drown in it.

What do you think of the discord notch of the latest MacBook Pros?

In light of these different arguments, and the debate caused by the arrival of such a design in the PC universe, we wanted to ask your opinion on the notch of the MacBook Pro.

As usual with our survey of the week, do not hesitate to share your observations with us in the comments. We will establish an anthology at the end of next week.