What we know after the payment of a subsidy of 117,000 euros from the Region to Karine Le Marchand

This could therefore be the first operation of the host of M6 in connection with her appointment by President Renaud Muselier, at the beginning of October, as ambassador of the Provence-Alpes-Côte-d’Azur Region for agriculture. and eco-responsibility.

“My production house will have the usufruct of the house for 15 years. Until then, it won’t be mine. I’ll pay rent when I go.”, she said to our colleagues from Marseille. The host of the show Love is in the meadow refutes the fact of wanting to charge part of the renovation of the building “Le Domaine des belles âmes” by the taxpayer. She evokes a project “educational energy renovation”, which could be filmed as part of a TV show.

Karine Le Marchand, through her production company Potiche Prod, has applied for a grant of € 117,000 to the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region for work in a house recently acquired in Aix-en-Provence, reveals the Marsactu site.

The “clarification”

of the region

The Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region held, this Friday, October 22 by means of a press release, to bring a “clarification on the relations between Madame Karine Le Marchand and the South Region”. We can read in the press release below that his grant application has been accepted.





“As part of its policy in favor of the fight against global warming, the protection of biodiversity and the energy transition, the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur Region launched in 2018 an” Exemplary building “intervention framework , voted under deliberation reference n ° 18-409, and making it possible to finance any project relating to eco-responsible houses, to participate in the project management with the aim of exemplary energy renovation.

In this regard, Mrs. Karine Le Marchand obtained a subsidy of 117,000 €, i.e. 44.27% of the amount of studies dedicated to energy renovation, while the ceiling is set at 70% of the total amount, like any individual. The renovation of this home will make it possible to test technologies linked to eco-responsibility, and will allow the stages of renovation of a single-family house to be followed. It will be a guide to enable individuals to know the aid to which they can claim in an often complex ecosystem.

On the other hand, Mrs. Karine Le Marchand has accepted to be part of the ambassadors of the Southern Region, which make it possible to make regional actions known to the general public. She is a specialist on agricultural issues, on relations with the agricultural world, and will promote the “One COP in advance” strategy, within the framework of her editorial freedom. “

The regional elected officials, meeting Thursday, October 28 in plenary session, will no doubt have to ask for further details.