WhatsApp starts deleting newsgroups: here’s how to protect yours

The WhatsApp messaging application adopts stricter moderation, especially for groups whose messages are encrypted. With deletions without warning. Here’s how not to see your groups targeted by WhatsApp.

In recent months, WhatsApp messaging has decided to tighten its conditions of access to its application. Thousands of accounts are thus suspended, as are now e-mail groups.

The reasons may vary. They can be safe with, in particular, the prohibition of unauthorized versions such as “WhatsApp Mods” which injects code into messages and could prove to be dangerous for users’ accounts.

Groups that are too often reported or in which there are too many people not registered in the administrators directory are also banned. Also in the crosshairs are users who post a large number of messages to very large mailing lists.





Now, it is groups that WhatsApp attacks especially those whose data is encrypted. According to the specialist site WABetaInfo, “the moderation team uses advanced machine learning technology based on information from bad groups” already deleted. Thus, aided by artificial intelligence, WhatsApp can automatically “end groups when they are reported multiple times by different users, or the group contains suspicious information such as names and descriptions of illegal groups: in this case, the group can be automatically or manually closed “.

Respect the rules of use and protect your groups

When a group is closed, its members can no longer send messages or read history. They cannot open the group information and read the list of other participants.

What to do, therefore, not to have my account deleted? Above all, you have to make sure you do not participate in a group that does not contravene the rules for using e-mail by not distributing illegal content, for example.

If you are a group administrator, be sure to also restrict who can edit the group’s subject and description, by selecting “Administrators Only” in the group settings. This may protect you from hacking into the account of one of your members.

According to WABetaInfo, it is also important to select the option “My contacts except …” to find out who can add you to groups so that you are not unwittingly included in unsolicited groups.