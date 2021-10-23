Which version of the restyled Dacia Duster to choose?

When its Duster was renewed in 2017, Dacia hit the nail on the head, upgrading its compact SUV to reach customers that the rusticity of the first generation repelled, without forgetting the simplicity, versatility and excellent price / equipment ratio. No wonder that the Duster “2” is therefore today the best-selling SUV in Europe and that the Romanian manufacturer did not upset it too much during the restyling this year. In terms of form at least, because on the mechanical side, Dacia has done quite a bit of cleaning. Here are our tips for choosing the right version.

Which engine to choose for the restyled Dacia Duster?

1. The ECO-G 100 4×2 engine

It is undoubtedly the version which represents the most sales on the Duster. Beyond an attractive price, this small 3-cylinder is worth it if you live in an urban environment. This is where it is indeed the most sober, with 7.4 l / 100 km measured by us. Now available on the motorway since the arrival of the 6 gearbox (2021), this 1.0 turbo lacks power when the car is loaded. On the other hand, it accepts either unleaded or LPG indifferently. When driving, on gas, the ECO-G allows great savings at the pump. The icing on the cake, by filling the 50-liter gasoline tank and the 34-liter LPG tank, the cumulative range exceeds 1,000 km!

The measured consumption of the Duster ECO-G 100 4×2

City: 7.4 l / 100 km

Road: 8 l / 100 km

Highway: 9.1 l / 100 km

Average consumption: 8 l / 100 km

2. The TCe 130 4×2 engine: the engine we recommend

Let’s face it, the TCe 130 is the best engine for the Duster. Smooth, silent, powerful and torquey, the 4-cylinder is one of the best small gasoline engines today.. What’s more, it doesn’t consume that much, with an average of 7.8 l / 100 km verified by us. However, it is no longer available with all-wheel drive. The TCe 130 is not GPL compatible.

The measured consumption of the Duster TCe 130 4×2

City: 7.6 l / 100 km

Road: 7.5 l / 100 km

Highway: 8.7 l / 100 km

Average consumption: 7.8 l / 100 km

3. The TCe 150 EDC engine

No reason to choose this engine at first glance since it is only a boosted version of the TCe 130. Not much more torque nor powerful but more greedy, it does not represent a priori much interest. But, as of this year, the TCe 150 is the only engine to have the EDC automatic transmission on the Duster.. If you are allergic to the clutch then this is the one for you.

Also read: our review of the restyled Duster TCe 150 EDC

4. The 1.5 dCi 115 engine: the only diesel in 4×2 or 4×4 for those who need it

There is more than one diesel engine in the Duster’s catalog, the 1.5 dCi in 115 hp version. Well educated – except at idle -, torquey enough to circulate quietly on a daily basis, it also turns out to be a real camel: 5 l / 100 km in the city, difficult to do better for an SUV. The only question to ask is that of your region of residence. Because the dCi 115 can receive a real all-wheel drive. On the other hand, in 4×4, the gearbox is no longer the same, the 1st really used to tow heavy loads. Heavier than 110 kg, the dCi 115 4×4 is also greener: 6.3 l / 100 km on average.

The measured consumption of the Duster dCi 115 4×2

Town: 5 l / 100 km

Road: 5.5 l / 100 km

Highway: 6.6 l / 100 km

Average consumption: 5.5 l / 100 km

The measured consumption of the Duster dCi 115 4×4





City: 5.8 l / 100 km

Highway: 6.4 l / 100 km

Highway: 7.3 l / 100 km

Average consumption: 6.3 l / 100 km

Which finish to choose for the restyled Dacia Duster?

1. Essential Finish: from € 14,490

Interior Dacia Duster Essential finish © Dacia

Since the disappearance of the Access variant, almost indigent and shunned by buyers, it is the Essentiel finish that starts the ball rolling. It already offers radio and Bluetooth, which are very useful in everyday life, but lives up to its name and does not offer a multimedia screen or air conditioning. The choice of colors is limited as that of the engines, only the ECO-G 100 and the dCi 115 (4×2 or 4×4) being available.

2. Comfort finish: from € 16,850, the finish that we recommend

Dacia Duster in Comfort finish © Dacia

The mid-range is enough to dress the Duster with dignity. In the cabin, the Media Display, its 8-inch touch screen replicating your smartphone and the air conditioning are included and make the welcome pleasant. Like the cruise control – there is only the limiter on Essential – reversing radars and automatic lights are appreciable on a daily basis. This finish is compatible with all engines.

3. Prestige finish: from € 18,100

The interior of the restyled Dacia Duster receives a new screen. © Dacia

The interest of this finish is in the details. Because at first glance, we find the same equipment as in Comfort. But one can be sensitive to a better quality radio, automatic air conditioning, the center console with the armrest and an additional USB port.. This top of the range also retains the prerogative of the 17-inch rims and appreciable aesthetic details on the exterior.