who are the new ministers appointed by Mamady Doumbouya?

A press release read on the evening of Friday, October 22 on public television announced the appointment of the first three personalities of the transitional government of Prime Minister Mohamed Béavogui, himself appointed on October 6. Three posts are filled out of 27 (25 ministers and 2 general secretaries). Presentation of these new ministers.

Let us first take Aboubacar Sidiki Camara, appointed Minister Delegate in charge of National Defense. Nicknamed ” Idi Amin ”, He is known to be close to the head of the junta. A graduate of the Paris War School, he is said to be highly respected within the army. He had been removed from Conakry by former President Alpha Condé, who had appointed him ambassador to Cuba. Aboubacar Sidiki Camara made a remarkable comeback a few days after the seizure of power by the Colonel Doumbouya.

Then, Bachir Diallo was appointed to Security and Civil Protection. He is the former defense attaché in Algeria. He too is a soldier who is part of the circle close to the President of the Transition. These two appointments to strategic ministries should allow, according to analysts, to relieve the head of the Transition of a number of concerns.





Finally, Louopou Lamah obtains the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development. She is the former National Director of Foreign Trade and Competitiveness at the previous Ministry of Commerce. An appointment that comes on the eve of the great summit of COP26, scheduled for Glasgow from November 1 to 12.