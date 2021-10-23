William Leymergie and Sophie Davant, romantic stroll, they finally dare to show off

Sophie Davant would not let go of a William Leymergie sole since this summer. They would have given a new impetus to their beautiful story.

Closer affirms them as a couple, immortalizing them while walking in the streets of Paris.

The daily has been scrutinized. “Sometimes it is she who joins him in his beautiful apartment in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, a stone’s throw from the Grand Palais; other times, it is he who goes to change after his show, like a young man, to quickly find his beauty who is waiting for him in a taxi parked at the bottom of the building “, specifies the celebrity magazine, evoking” little rituals to which they hold a great deal and which make all the salt of their relationship. “.





“A romance that he also assumes after their close friends.

On October 8, they went together to the anniversary of Caroline Margeridon’s birthday ”.

France Dimanche assured for its part that the attractive blonde had set her sights on the auctioneer Harold Hessel.

“When he comes to assess the object offered by a buyer, Sophie would not be the same. Quivering, even naughty, the stunning fifty-something then indulges in a game of seduction “, indicates the weekly, going so far as to evoke” pressed glances, languid pauses and saucy allusions “, in order to attract this beautiful brunette of 41 years.

The latter was not confirmed.

