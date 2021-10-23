Without imposing it, ATP is pushing for vaccination

While it now appears almost certain that it will be necessary to be vaccinated to claim to play the Australian Open, ATP has written to the players to clarify its position on the subject of vaccination by 2022, a topic very sensitive in the community. We learn that “ATP does not currently impose vaccination on a global scale during the ATP Tour and Challenger Tour events”, but that “If local governments impose vaccination, ATP will support those decisions. “
“ATP has and will continue to strongly recommend vaccination to gamers, primarily based on scientific evidence supporting health benefits, specifies the document. While we respect that each player has an individual choice to make, we also believe that each player has a role to play in helping the larger group achieve a safe level of immunity. “
70% of players vaccinated
The institution, which specifies that 100% of its non-playing members are, currently estimates that around “70%” of players are vaccinated. She specifies to those, ” numerous “ she thinks, who plan to do it in the offseason that “Double dose vaccination takes time”, just to alert the stunned.
And to try to convince the most reluctant, ATP begins to set the rules for 2022 and the differences between players who are vaccinated and those who will not. Vaccinated players will continue to be exempt from being considered as a contact case, unless otherwise specified by local authorities. Unvaccinated players will likely continue to be tested more frequently. As for isolation costs, ATP will not cover them for positive cases, or contact cases, for unvaccinated players. Finally, the latter will not be eligible for compensation following a withdrawal preceding a tournament due to a positive Covid-19 test, or if they are in contact.