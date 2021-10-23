Without imposing it, ATP is pushing for vaccination

And to try to convince the most reluctant, ATP begins to set the rules for 2022 and the differences between players who are vaccinated and those who will not. Vaccinated players will continue to be exempt from being considered as a contact case, unless otherwise specified by local authorities. Unvaccinated players will likely continue to be tested more frequently. As for isolation costs, ATP will not cover them for positive cases, or contact cases, for unvaccinated players. Finally, the latter will not be eligible for compensation following a withdrawal preceding a tournament due to a positive Covid-19 test, or if they are in contact.