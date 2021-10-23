World War II ships rise to the surface in Japan

On Jima Island, nestled in the Ogasawara archipelago (Japan), ships from World War II rise to the surface of this volcanic island.

Ghosts from the past rise to the surface. In Japan, on the island of Iwo Jima, two dozen pieces of WWII ships are emerging from the depths due to volcanic and tectonic activity. Located in the Ogasawara Archipelago, about 1,200 kilometers south of Tokyo, the 21 square kilometer island is home to Mount Suribachi, which contains a relatively active volcano. But this is enough to modify the topography of the place, due to seismic movements. Thus, 24 carcasses of vessels that were destroyed by American forces in 1945 are gradually being revealed, day after day.





A video from Japanese television All Nippon News, broadcast in October 2021, showed that the ships were all almost visible on a black beach of volcanic deposits when they were half submerged ten years ago. “Iwo Jima is the land of the fastest growing volcano among the 110 active volcanoes in Japan. Yes, especially at this time of year, Nishinoshima, Fukutoku Okanoba and Iwo Jima are all active at the same time ”, explained a specialist to the Japanese television channel. According to Oregon State University, Iwo Jima has experienced at least ten volcanic eruptions in the past century, the most recent dating back to 1982. Scientists also claim that she is ten centimeters taller than sea ​​level since 1952. I Japan is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, which records a large number of earthquakes on the planet.

To read :Island appears after underwater volcanic eruption in Japan

For the record, Iwo Jima was the scene of a big battle in February 1945 where nearly 100,000 American soldiers (…)

Read more about Paris Match