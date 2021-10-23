would you vaccinate your young children?

If US health officials give the green light in early November, the US will begin immunizing children ages 5 to 11 with Pfizer’s product. Many countries vaccinate adolescents, but very few those under 12 years of age.

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not recommend the vaccination of the little ones, which is not on the agenda in France.

The White House intends to start vaccinating as early as next month 28 million American children aged 5 to 11 with Pfizer’s remedy for Covid-19, once the authorization has been given by the health authorities. “We will be ready to begin injections within days of a final recommendation” from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), Washington said Wednesday, October 20.

CDC expert committee to meet on issue November 2 and 3, and the agency’s recommendation should follow very soon after that date. Previously, an advisory committee of the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) will review data provided by Pfizer on October 26. If its recommendation is positive, the FDA will give its official green light to pave the way for the CDC.

At the pediatrician or at school, with smaller needles

Vaccines will be available in pediatrician offices, pediatric hospitals but also in schools. The dose packaging has been changed to be easier to use by these small organizations, with packages of 10 vials, each containing 10 doses. The government will also provide the necessary equipment for the injections, including smaller needles. The government assures us that the United States has procured enough doses to immunize all children in this age group.

The Pfizer and BioNTech laboratories have asked the FDA, but also the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to authorize their vaccine for children aged 5 to 11. They also submitted an application to Canada.

Good immune response, according to labs

Pfizer uses data fromtrials conducted on 2,000 children from 5 to 11 years old. For this age group, the dosage was lowered to 10 micrograms per injection (three times less than the standard dose). Pfizer and BioNTech ensure that the vaccine is well tolerated by these young children and triggers a “robust” immune response, “comparable” to that observed in 16 to 25 year olds.

Childhood immunizations are raising questions around the world. Many countries vaccinate adolescents from the age of 12, but very few do so below that age. Cuba began injecting children aged 2 to 11 with its national Abdala and Soberana vaccines, which are not internationally recognized, on September 15.

Cambodia, South Africa, Emirates …

On September 17, Cambodia began immunizing children from the age of 6, with Chinese Sinovac vaccine. The latter has been approved for adults in more than 50 countries, but so far only China has authorized its use in children over 3 years of age. Sinovac also launched on September 10 clinical trials of its vaccine on 14,000 children aged six months to 17 years in Chile, Kenya, Malaysia, the Philippines and South Africa.





It is another Chinese vaccine, that of the Sinopharm laboratory, that the United Arab Emirates have used to vaccinate children and adolescents from 3 to 17 years old since the beginning of August. In early September, Venezuela announced that it would vaccinate children and adolescents aged 3 to 18 from October.

“The real question is the risk-benefit”

For his part, Israel decided at the end of July to open vaccination with Pfizer at some children aged 5 to 11: those considered fragile or at high risk (serious chronic pulmonary diseases, severe immunosuppression, neurological development disorders, heart failure …).

“The real question is the benefit-risk”, explains Arnaud Fontanet, epidemiologist at the Institut Pasteur and member of the Scientific Council. In other words, the aim is to define to what extent the benefit provided by vaccination in this age group is greater than the risks associated with potential adverse effects.

Vaccination of young children, useful in the United States, not necessarily in Europe

In the United States, this balance seems to be tilting in the direction of vaccination, according to Professor Fontanet: “The risk of hospitalization for an infected child is 10 times higher than for a child in Western Europe”, due to aggravating factors common in the American population (overweight, obesity, diabetes …). In the southern states of the United States, where vaccination coverage is lower, there are “strong tensions in pediatric hospital services,” notes Professor Fontanet.

For its part, the WHO has been hammering for months that the urgency is to vaccinate the population of poor countries, before children and adolescents in rich countries. “The potential need to vaccinate young children in the future will depend on the epidemiological evolution and the evidence on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines in this age group,” the body summed up on October 8, in a report. report on its strategy to make vaccines accessible.

The United States will serve as a large-scale test

Western European countries will probably be “much more wait-and-see” than the United States to further lower the age of vaccination, predicts Professor Fontanet. First of all, “the data available confirms the relative mildness of the infection “ in 5-11 year olds, including with the now dominant Delta variant. At the same time, the vaccination of the oldest and most fragile adults is progressing: this therefore reduces the risk that the epidemic will affect them after having left the children, according to the epidemiologist. There is also the still sensitive question of reluctance to vaccination. For children so young, “we expect parents to be more cautious,” he admits.

The vaccination of millions of children in the United States will therefore be a test for other countries: it will make it possible to identifypossible side effects that may have gone unnoticed during Pfizer testing. “We have every interest in not rushing and looking at the data that will come out of large-scale vaccination in the United States”, judge Arnaud Fontanet. “On the basis of these data, we will be able to know the benefit-risk balance for children”.