Xbox Game Pass November 2021: 5 first games listed including GTA and Forza | Xbox one

The list of the first Xbox Game Pass games for the month of November 2021 is already available on Xboxygen! Be careful, it will be heavy this month since it is often the biggest month of the year in terms of releases.

It is obviously Forza Horizon 5 that all eyes are on, but it will not be the only interesting game of the month since we also note the arrival of the Football Manager 2022 reference as well as Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in the catalog this month, in addition to the other surprises that are coming.

November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Consoles)

Unpacking – November 2

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition – November 9

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – The Definitive Edition – November 11

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – November 30

November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (PC)

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

Football Manager 2022 – November 9

Evil Genius 2: World Domination – November 30

November 2021 Xbox Game Pass Games List (Android / iOS – Xbox Cloud Gaming)

Forza Horizon 5 – November 9

