Yale Sync Smart Home Alarm test: an interesting connected alarm

The door opening detector is a fairly classic model, since it consists of two parts that must be fixed on the door frame and on the door itself. All devices work with the supplied batteries, but be careful, there are several types of batteries. It is therefore a question of being vigilant when purchasing a possible replacement game.

The keyboard is quite compact too. It naturally includes 10 numeric keys to enter the code, three buttons to disarm the alarm, activate it fully or partially and two others to launch panic mode.

The power station is particularly compact since it does not exceed 10 cm side. It is built in a fairly beautiful white plastic. Above, LEDs show the state of the system, while at the back we find two buttons (power on and reset Wi-Fi), the connector for the mains power supply and an Ethernet socket (the cable is supplied). Inside is hidden the connectivity of the device, namely a proprietary radio protocol to communicate with the various peripherals (200 meters of range in a free space, depending on the brand). There is also a siren that would be able to emit 100 dB (A) and a battery of 6 hours of autonomy after a 30-minute recharge (manufacturer data).

For the installation, we opted for a wired connection. Once the control unit is plugged in and turned on, everything goes through the application. Please note, this is not the same one used by the brand lock (Yale Access), but Yale Home. The method is fairly standard: creation of a user account then followed by a step-by-step protocol. It is then necessary to go to the configuration of the various accessories. There are two components here: the physical installation and the pairing between the peripheral and the central unit. The brief user manual that accompanies the system indicates that the peripherals must be placed in pairing mode. Usually a button press is required to switch the device to this mode. Small difficulty, all do not have quite the same operation: the press can be for 1 s or 3 s, for example, depending on the device. The keyboard is paired by means of a combination of keys. But in fact, we did not need to follow this procedure, because as soon as we removed the tab preventing contact of the batteries of our three devices, they automatically connected to the alarm. It could hardly be simpler. This fast track is not really documented and we wasted some time trying to connect products that actually already were.

We start with the door opening detector. The application clearly explains the constraints of the installation, such as the distance between the two elements. Note the presence of a small spring which allows the alarm to be triggered in the event of the detector being torn off. The motion detector should be placed at a height of between 1.8 and 2 m. Fixing is done by screws provided and can be final using screws. In the end, the total installation took us about 30 minutes. To activate the protection of your home, two methods are available with this kit. You can use the keyboard first. You must choose the alarm mode using the three buttons described above, then enter the password. The second way is through the application whose home screen presents the appropriate commands. It is rather classic then. Note that small remote controls to attach to a bunch of keys are available as an accessory at prices between 30 and 35 €. This is an option that we particularly appreciate, because it allows a simplified use by children who do not necessarily have a smartphone, or quite simply by people who are not technophiles.



We found that the use of partial arming was not very explicit. In reality it corresponds to the Night mode of a classic alarm. Thus, it is possible to exclude one or more sensors from the equation so that it does not trigger an alarm. At night, for example, you can turn off motion detectors inside the house or in certain rooms by leaving only the door opening detectors active.

Once the principle is assimilated, the implementation of your protection strategy is very easy to achieve. You must open the screen of a detector and choose “Partial exclusion”. Of course, the user can adjust the timing parameters that will allow him to cross a room to enter his code on the keypad without triggering the alarm.