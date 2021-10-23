your testimonials on the inflation bonus of 100 euros

On Thursday, October 21, Jean Castex announced the establishment of an inflation compensation of 100 euros. We asked you to give your opinion and many of you participated: here is the summary of the responses collected

“Inflation premium of 100 euros: are you convinced by this device? Is the question we asked you in this debate, which can always be answered. The idea was to get your opinion on the inflation bonus of 100 euros announced Thursday, October 21 by Jean Castex. The answer is clear: 87% of the 221 participants answered no.

The 2,000 euros in question

Most of the participants opposed to this measure focus on the criterion adopted for the payment of this bonus: it will be reserved for those who have a salary of less than 2,000 euros net.

Thus, one reader explains: “I travel 500 kilometers a week to get to work. I live in a rural area, 35 kilometers round trip to do my shopping. My gas costs have increased by 60 euros per month, I cannot carpool. And since I earn 2,100 euros… In any case, 100 euros would not even compensate for two months of increase in gasoline costs. No comment. “

Thierry Pecam also supports this argument: “120 km per day to go to work, a single salary of 2,100 euros in the home and I am not entitled to it… Two retirees each receiving 1,900 euros will be entitled to it. Find the mistake… “





“Nothing in the long term”

Another argument often comes up in the answers: the punctual aspect of the measure. For Jean-Luc Harreau, “there are people who are calling for salary readjustments, especially in the hospital environment among others, but also in other sectors, as well as a revaluation of pensions which has not taken place since. for ages. But no the government prefers to distribute bonuses […]. All this is only punctual, nothing in the long term. “

Yolande S. adds: “It is not a bonus of 100 euros that will solve the problems that the French encounter when they go to the cash register of the store, the gas pump, the market, the pharmacy, the leisure activities” .

For lower taxes

The solution ? Michaël B. recommends that “applying a VAT only on the base price of fuel and not on the gross price (taxes included) would be simpler, faster and more sustainable to set up and for financing, we have the lots of choice… “.

A reduction in taxes seen as the best solution for many participants, in particular to avoid a snowball effect: “By not lowering taxes directly on fuel, everything will increase. All goods require transport… ”

Some satisfied

Despite everything, some participants welcomed this inflation premium, such as Marc Victorion, for whom “lowering taxes allows high salaries who own big cars to be the winners. Increase wages? I did not know that the government could increase wages in companies. “

To conclude, Franck Vallade underlines that “we must be a minimum positive and grateful for the chance we have to live in this country. We are in a paradise populated by people who believe they are in hell. “