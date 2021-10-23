Zaz confides in his love life and talks about his relationship with his darling and his daughter

Interviewed by The Parisian, Zaz confided in his relationship with a man, father of a little girl, who made him want to “to build” Something.
Zaz is back in the recording industry with a brand new album, titled Isa. For the occasion, the singer gave an interview to Parisian, posted Thursday, October 21 on the newspaper’s website. The opportunity for the singer to confide in all sincerity on the success and on his need to focus on his life, outside of his profession as an artist. The performer of the title I want in particular agreed to deliver on his sentimental life. Indeed, when she moved away from the stage, she had the opportunity to “meet a man”.
“It made me feel good”
“I wanted to build my relationship. Bring in a man, bring in love, I who had everything well padlocked”, revealed Zaz, visibly passionate and over the top when it comes to feelings: “Me, in love, I have always been a kiss, a slap. I give everything, but if you disappoint me, I close everything.” Today, Zaz not only has a man in her life, she also has a daughter-in-law, with whom she also had to create a relationship. “There is also this little girl who turns everything upside down, who gives all this love, I had to find my place … But it did me good”, said Isabelle Geffroy, her real name. In the columns of our colleagues, the 41-year-old artist also spoke about her career and the weight of celebrity, explaining why she wanted to take a break.
An artist who “absolutely wanted to do good”
“I had never stopped for ten years. I should have, but I didn’t know how to do it, I was going through so many extraordinary things, I was in bulimic mode “, said Zaz, who experienced the notoriety as if it was “a super hero”. “I absolutely wanted to do good, almost save the world, even if it means forgetting myself completely. I took this thing in the face: I can move mountains to help others, but who am I for me? Why don’t I look at myself with kindness? “, asked the singer, who questioned herself a lot during her three-year absence in music.
