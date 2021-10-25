More

    🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: China imposes new containments

    NewsWorld


    Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

    08:43

    The Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on some of the inhabitants of the north of the country on Monday due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases, a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.


    China reported on Monday 39 new Covid patients, the majority of which are linked to the movements of a group of infected tourists. While the figures may seem paltry compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics from February 4, 2022.

    6:10 a.m.

    The inhabitants of Easter Island, cut off from the world for more than a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, voted 67% on Sunday against the reopening of the island to tourists.

    04h54

    The Beijing marathon scheduled for next Sunday has been postponed indefinitely to prevent any risk of transmission of Covid-19, a hundred days before the Olympics, the organizers announced.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articlean exceptional week for contemporary art
    Next articleLREM launches a response cell to track down the inconsistencies of Macron’s opponents

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC