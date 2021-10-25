🔴 DIRECT – Coronavirus: China imposes new containments

Although the epidemic situation in France is rather favorable, the number of contaminations has started to rise again in recent days. Follow all the news related to Covid-19 in France and around the world.

08:43

The Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on some of the inhabitants of the north of the country on Monday due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases, a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics.





China reported on Monday 39 new Covid patients, the majority of which are linked to the movements of a group of infected tourists. While the figures may seem paltry compared to those recorded daily in other parts of the world, they are pushing the authorities to redouble their vigilance as China prepares to host the Winter Olympics from February 4, 2022.

6:10 a.m.

The inhabitants of Easter Island, cut off from the world for more than a year and a half due to the coronavirus pandemic, voted 67% on Sunday against the reopening of the island to tourists.

04h54

The Beijing marathon scheduled for next Sunday has been postponed indefinitely to prevent any risk of transmission of Covid-19, a hundred days before the Olympics, the organizers announced.