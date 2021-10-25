1,295 new cases in 24 hours, 42 deaths in French hospitals

UPDATE ON THE SITUATION – New measures, new reports and highlights: Le Figaro takes stock of the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pill against Merck’s Covid-19 examined by the EMA, China which imposes confinements on part of the inhabitants of the north of the country before the Winter Olympics, Iran reopens its doors to vaccinated tourists … Le Figaro takes stock this Monday, October 25 on the latest information related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

1023 patients in intensive care in French hospitals

The epidemic remains stable in France on Monday, where 6,405 patients are still hospitalized, including 269 since the day before. They were 6,377 on Sunday. 1,023 people are treated in critical care services – 74 were received there in the last 24 hours – against 1,018 the day before. 42 people also died from Covid in French hospitals on Monday, according to Public Health France, bringing the toll to 90,634 deaths in hospital since the start of the pandemic.

However, contamination is on the rise again. 1,295 new cases of Covid-19 have also been detected in the last 24 hours, against 5,005 the day before and 1,057 last Monday. The test positivity rate is 1.7%. On the vaccination front, 51,081,514 people have received at least one injection (i.e. 75.8% of the total population) and 49,856,632 people now have a complete vaccination schedule (i.e. 73.9% of the total population), since the start of the vaccination campaign in France.

EMA Expedited Review of Merck’s Anti-Covid Pill

The European Medicines Agency announced on Monday the launch of the expedited review of the Covid-19 pill by the American laboratory Merck, an easy-to-administer remedy destined to become a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic because it is complementary to vaccines .

“The EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has launched an ongoing review of the oral antiviral drug molnupiravir (…) developed by Merck (…) for the treatment of Covid-19 in adults”, which makes it possible to speed up the procedure, said in a statement the European regulator based in Amsterdam.

European Medicines Agency approves 3rd dose of Moderna vaccine for people over 18

The European Medicines Agency on Monday approved the administration of a 3rd dose of the anti-Covid vaccine from the Moderna laboratory to people aged 18 and over, as health authorities worried about a drop in the level of protection after the first injections.

Spikevax is the second vaccine booster to receive the green light after the Pfizer / Biontech vaccine earlier this month. “Data showed that a third dose of Spikevax given six to eight months after the second dose resulted in increased antibody levels in adults whose antibody levels decreased.”, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said in a statement.

Moderna announces positive results for its vaccine in young children

Moderna announced positive results for its vaccine against Covid-19 in young children on Monday, paving the way for a possible future authorization of two vaccines for this age group, with that of Pfizer. Clinical trials conducted by Moderna on more than 4,700 participants aged 6 to 11 “Demonstrate a strong immune response in this group of children one month after the second dose”, with antibody levels “Robust” detected, the company said in a statement.

The vaccine also has a “Favorable safety profile” and was “Generally well tolerated”, she added. The most common side effects were fatigue, headache, fever, and pain from the injection. “We look forward to submitting the data to global regulatory agencies”, said the boss of Moderna, Stéphane Bancel, quoted in the press release. It should be done “short term”, according to the company.

Targeted confinements in China before the Winter Olympics

The Chinese authorities imposed lockdowns on some of the inhabitants of the north of the country on Monday due to a rebound in Covid-19 cases, a hundred days before the Beijing Winter Olympics. Beijing reported on Monday 39 new Covid patients, the majority of which are linked to the movements of a group of infected tourists. A recent outbreak in Inner Mongolia has been responsible for more than 100 cases since last week.

The Chinese authorities, which practice a policy of “zero tolerance” with regard to the virus, immediately imposed restrictions and organized mass screening campaigns in the affected regions. And in the wake of that of Wuhan, the Beijing marathon scheduled for Sunday has been postponed indefinitely.

London releases £ 6 billion for health

The British Minister of Finance announced to release 6 billion additional pounds (7 billion euros) to help the British public health service (NHS) to absorb the delays accumulated during the health crisis, as part of its new budget. Already in September, the government announced to inject 5.4 billion pounds to help this public service to “Manage the immediate pressures of the pandemic”.

Iran reopens its doors to vaccinated tourists

Iran, the country most affected in the Middle East by the Covid-19 pandemic, has reopened its borders to vaccinated tourists, after nearly twenty months of closure due to the health crisis, authorities said on Monday. “At the request of the ministry, the National Committee for the fight against the coronavirus has approved the opening of the country’s borders to foreign tourists”, can we read in a press release from the Iranian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

“Tourists who have received two doses of the anti-Covid vaccine and who present a negative PCR test certificate of less than 96 hours can obtain a visa”, the Isna news agency said, citing the statement. However, this decision does not include travelers from the countries considered to be “High risk by the World Health Organization”.

Russian caregivers accused of selling fake vaccination certificates

Russian authorities were investigating a group of St. Petersburg caregivers on Monday accused of selling fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates, as the country faces a deadly wave. According to the Investigation Committee, a doctor and three nurses are accused of having issued official certificates without having carried out the injections, in exchange for bribes totaling more than 100,000 rubles (1,220 euros).

Information on the false vaccination of patients was then integrated into the national register of people protected against Covid-19. At least twelve people have benefited from this system.

Facebook withdraws video where Bolsonaro links vaccine and AIDS

Facebook removed a video from the platform in which Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro cited false information. In his last weekly Facebook feed on Thursday, Bolsonaro relayed information from an article according to which official reports from the British government showed that people who received the two doses of the anticovid vaccine could “Develop acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS)”.

“I recommend that you read this article. I’m not going to read it here because I might have problems with my direct (on Facebook) ”, he said, seeming to anticipate the possible removal of this content by the social network. In March, Facebook had already removed a video in which Jair Bolsonaro could be seen provoking a rally in the midst of the second wave of contaminations in Brazil, with more than 2,500 deaths on average per day. But this is the first time that one of its weekly Thursday direct has been affected by such a measure.

Grumbling of the financial sector in Hong Kong

The main lobby of the financial sector of Hong Kong, the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (Asifma), denounced Monday the policy of “zero Covid” carried out by the authorities of the territory, believing that the long quarantines imposed on the travelers strongly undermine the city’s reputation in the business world.

Hong Kong has been largely spared from the pandemic, with only 213 dead and just over 12,000 cases in total for 7 million people. But this was done at the cost of drastic isolation, with in particular a quarantine of up to 21 days imposed on any newcomer even fully vaccinated.

More than 4.9 million dead

The pandemic has killed at least 4,945,746 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Monday at 10:00 GMT. The United States is the most bereaved country with 735,941 dead, followed by Brazil (605,644), India (454,712), Mexico (286,346) and Russia (231,669).

By taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, the WHO estimates that the global toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher than that officially recorded.