3 Canaries fly, Pierre Ménès makes a positive prediction for the maintenance

FC Nantes

Seeing FC Nantes squat the first half of the L1 table is surprising for any Canary fan. After a very complicated season ended with a victorious jump-off in front of Toulouse FC, Antoine Kombouaré’s men are nevertheless well at the forefront.

An observation that owes nothing to chance to hear Pierre Ménès. “This season, the Canaries are much more consistent defensively and more inspired offensively with players like Simon, Kolo Muani and Blas who have taken on a new dimension,” he analyzed on his blog.

The former Canal + journalist, after having designated the strong links of FC Nantes, continues to think that he has a spoilsport to play this season. “This year, each time Nantes opened the scoring, Nantes won, he recalled. And it was Blas, following a one-two with Kolo Muani, who gave his team their 5th victory of the season. A victory synonymous with a provisional Top 5 for Nantes residents who could live a less stressful season than the previous one. “

“Lille stalls, Nantes is inserted”

Nantes continues its good series with a deserved success against Clermont. The Lille champion, on the other hand, once again raises doubts after his draw against the poorly classified Brestois.https: //t.co/gP4LYQ7WxT pic.twitter.com/7w3qoYPb9o

