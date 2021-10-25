More

    3 Canaries fly, Pierre Ménès makes a positive prediction for the maintenance

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club FC Nantes: the most expensive transfers

    Seeing FC Nantes squat the first half of the L1 table is surprising for any Canary fan. After a very complicated season ended with a victorious jump-off in front of Toulouse FC, Antoine Kombouaré’s men are nevertheless well at the forefront.

    An observation that owes nothing to chance to hear Pierre Ménès. “This season, the Canaries are much more consistent defensively and more inspired offensively with players like Simon, Kolo Muani and Blas who have taken on a new dimension,” he analyzed on his blog.

    The former Canal + journalist, after having designated the strong links of FC Nantes, continues to think that he has a spoilsport to play this season. “This year, each time Nantes opened the scoring, Nantes won, he recalled. And it was Blas, following a one-two with Kolo Muani, who gave his team their 5th victory of the season. A victory synonymous with a provisional Top 5 for Nantes residents who could live a less stressful season than the previous one. “

    to summarize

    Pierre Ménès does not seem to think that FC Nantes can experience such a difficult season as the one which has just passed. In his eyes, the Canaries version 2021-2022 are much more consistent thanks in particular to three players.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleAnalyst recommendations: Air Liquide, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, Eiffage, Rexel, Vinci, Technip Energies, Klepierre, Virbac, Compagnie des Alpes, Rémy Cointreau, Analyst recommendations
    Next articleICI Toilettes, the app that aims to facilitate access to the little corner in all cities

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC