40 lashes and 10 months in prison for stealing cashews

According to an Iranian news agency, a 45-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in prison and 40 lashes for stealing three bags of cashews. The conviction sparked an uproar on social media.

Little information has been leaked on the details of the case but it seems obvious that this conviction is absolutely not in line with the crime committed by this father of three children. The news agency itself attacked this judgment, stressing “the apparent disproportion between the sentence and the offense committed.” It even asks the Iranian justice to “explain or correct” its judgment.





Les Misérables in 2021

Same story on social networks where many Internet users and Iranian personalities were shocked by this delusional sentence. Among the many messages, several compare this affair to the Miserables by Victor Hugo, published in 1862 and describing, in particular, the constant injustices suffered by the poorest French in the 19th century. “The theft of three packets of cashew, which was probably due to hunger, is punishable by ten months in prison?”, Commented the journalist Mostafa Vossoughkia, among others.

Despite the violence and the disproportion of this sentence, the Fars news agency clarified that the convict did not appeal.

