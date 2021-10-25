5-year-old Elijah, missing in the United States, was found dead

The remains of a little boy who went missing in the United States were found in a Massachusetts wood on Saturday.

It was a sniffer dog who made the sad discovery. On Saturday, police found little Elijah’s body in a Massachusetts wood. The body was buried, reports WCBV-TV. An autopsy will be performed to determine the causes of death of the boy who lived in New Hampshire. “Obviously a little boy is gone,” prosecutor Timothy Cruz told reporters. “No one deserves to die this way, and we have to make sure that we do everything in our power to get justice for this little boy.” “We are very saddened by this situation, by the death of Elijah and by the fact that he was thrown here in the woods,” said Susan Morrell, senior assistant attorney general for New Hampshire. “Our condolences go out to his family, family friends and the community mourning his death.”





The police initially explained that the child had probably been missing for six months but that the report had only been made last week. In fact, he would have disappeared in the 30 days preceding the alert given to the police. Her mother was arrested, along with her boyfriend, in New York City. Danielle Denise Dauphinais, 35, and Joseph Strapf, 30, were arraigned three days after New Hampshire Child Protection Services alerted police to the child’s disappearance, Boston.com says . Following this report, the authorities announced that they were looking for the couple, as part of the investigation into Elijah’s disappearance.

The two were eventually found in the Bronx and charged with endangering the life of a child and manipulating witnesses. Police say the defendants asked relatives to lie about Elijah, including where he lived, so they could evade questions from child protection services. Prosecutor Cruz said he was confident that the person responsible for Elijah’s death would be “held accountable” for his actions. “The investigation is ongoing, and it is impossible to say who will be charged or not charged in this case,” he said.