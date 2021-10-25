8 places where you shouldn’t hide it at home

Is cash a thing of the past? The boom in contactless payments and the gradual disappearance of cash machines could lead people to believe that small denominations and yellow and red coins are over. However, if the use of the credit card is more and more important, the French remain very attached to physical money, according to a study carried out for the Monnaie de Paris by Ipsos and reported by Le Figaro.

Cash: the French still love it

Among those questioned, 91% say they have used cash regularly, 70% of whom are “on a daily basis”. 9% of refractories say they absolutely never use cash, which is far from being the majority of French people. If cash is still so important to many consumers, it’s because it helps make small, everyday payments. According to this Ipsos study, 87% of respondents use it in merchants and 72% in vending machines.





Will contactless or mobile payment accelerate the disenchantment with cash? Not really, according to the study. Quoted by Le Figaro, she underlines an “ambivalent reaction” to these new payment methods: “They are credited with functional advantages (saving time for 89% of people, simplicity for 72%) in the same proportions that they worry about by their discriminating nature. (because excluding part of the population) and the lack of transparency of their ecosystem “.

The French therefore like to have the choice between materialized and dematerialized payment and they would like to be able to keep this possibility. If you are used to cash, you know that it is not safe to walk around with a large amount in your wallet and that it is better to hide it at home, in a safe place.