9 EU countries, including Berlin, refuse the reform demanded by Paris

France calls for a decoupling of electricity and gas prices. But the initiative has had little success with other member countries.

At the meeting of European energy ministers which will take place tomorrow, the atmosphere may well be electric. Nine EU countries (Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Ireland, Latvia and the Netherlands) opposed Monday in a joint declaration to a reform of the European electricity market demanded by Paris. “Since the surge in prices is due to global factors, we must be extremely careful before interfering in the structure of domestic energy markets. This cannot be a solution to cushion the current rise», They affirmed.

Currently, gas helps set the overall price on the common electricity market. The average price of electricity is rising as more expensive fossil fuels are used to meet increasing consumption. Faced with soaring electricity prices on the wholesale market, in the wake of fossil fuels, France is demanding a “decoupling“To prevent prices”at very low cost»Nuclear energy are aligned with gas prices.





The ace. These nine countries have sent him an end of inadmissibility, without naming Paris, affirming “not being able to support any measure that would contravene the internal electricity market, for example an ad hoc reform of the wholesale market“. A market where there is competition between electricity suppliers “contributes to innovation, security of supply and is a key element in facilitating the transition»Towards carbon-free energies, they argue.

The European electricity market “has been working well for twenty years, with really competitive prices (…) Intervening can be extremely dangerous, it can destroy all confidence in this market“, Had warned Luxembourg Minister of Energy Claude Turmes at the beginning of October.

For its part, the European Commission judges “effective“This system says”marginal pricing»Because it encourages the development of renewables – the operating cost of which is low but which requires a massive investment at the start. She had indicated in mid-October that she wanted to investigate possible “anti-competitive behaviorAnd manipulations, but without calling into question the energy market.