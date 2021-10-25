a class action lawsuit in the United States to denounce the practices of a manufacturer

The Japanese Canon is accused of blocking the scanning function of some of its printers when the ink cartridges are empty …

We have all had very irritating experiences with his printer. It must be said that the economic model of these devices is well established: if the machine is often sold at a low price, ink cartridges are generally quite expensive.

The idea for most manufacturers is therefore to encourage the consumer to renew the cartridges as quickly as possible. How? ‘Or’ What? With methods not always very honest: it is often enough that a single color cartridge is empty to block the prints (which could very well remain functional in black and white for example). Others incorporate a counting system that blocks prints when a limit is reached even if there is ink left …

These practices are regularly denounced by associations, ulcerated by this programmed obscolescence and give rise to numerous trials, mainly in the United States but also in France. The Japanese Canon is however today accused of going even further in this “concept”.

Planned obsolescence

The manufacturer is thus subject to group action in the United States because it would block the “scan or scan” function of some of its “3 in 1” and “4 in 1” multi-function models when the cartridges are empty. What is the relationship between scanning and printing? No.





David Leacraft, who is a lawyer, is therefore suing Canon USA in his own name but also on behalf of other consumers in the same situation before the New York court. He seeks $ 5 million in damages, in particular for misleading advertising.

“There is no reason or any technical basis to manufacture all-in-one printers with an ink-level detection feature that prevents the scanner from operating when ink is low or empty. Canon designed them. all-in-one printers to force consumers to keep ink in their devices, whether or not they intend to print, “says the complainant.

Canon for its part denies any illegal practice, explaining that this blockage is supposed to protect the printer. “These precautions are in place to prevent damage to the printer if inkless printing is attempted. The printer uses the ink to cool the print head during the printing process. If no ink is present , the print head may be damaged, “argues the manufacturer. The fact remains that we still do not see the report since the digitization does not require ink and does not involve the printheads …