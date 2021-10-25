A diet based on essential amino acids would prevent dementia

In Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders, dementia gradually appears as the brain tissue atrophies. To treat this type of disease, certain experimental strategies consist in protecting the brain from this degradation, leading to a progressive loss of cognitive functions. Recently, a Japanese team of researchers demonstrated that it was possible to significantly slow down this progression, in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease, by feeding animals a diet rich in essential amino acids.

Previously, the researchers were able to demonstrate that a diet low in amino acids accelerated brain degeneration in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. Only then did they attempt an approach to deliver a dietary amino acid supplement, known as Amino LP7, to significantly increase the levels of seven specific amino acids essential to the body.

Dementia mainly affects the elderly, with around 225,000 new cases annually in France alone (and 10 million worldwide). Unfortunately, the main forms are incurable, leading to progressive dementia and then death in Alzheimer’s (the most common). The available treatments, which are supposed to slow the progression of the disease, are not very effective.

In this new study, researchers from the National Institutes for Quantum Science and Technology (Japan), found that Amino LP7, a supplement containing seven specific amino acids (namely tryptophan, lysine, phenylalanine, valine, leucine , isoleucine and histidine), may slow brain degeneration and the development of dementia due to Alzheimer’s disease in mice. They have also previously shown that a low protein diet can accelerate this degeneration. Details of the study have been published in the journal Science Advances.

Counter the effects of diseases neurodegenerative

” Our results highlight the importance of specific amino acids as systemic mediators of brain homeostasis against neurodegenerative processes. Write the researchers in their document. ” In the elderly, diets low in protein are linked to poor maintenance of brain function. Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. We therefore wanted to understand whether supplementation with essential amino acids can protect the brain of the elderly against dementia, and if so, what mechanisms would contribute to this protective effect. Dr. Makoto Higuchi of the National Institutes for Quantum Sciences and Technology, one of the lead authors of the study, said in a statement.

To begin with, Higuchi and his team studied how a low-protein diet affects the brain in model mice for Alzheimer’s disease. We know from previous studies that when the disease reaches a certain stage, there is neurodegeneration and the joint presence of β-amyloid and “tau” protein aggregates.

Once the disease had been induced and had grown sufficiently, the researchers put some mice on a diet low in protein. They then found that the latter presented not only an accelerated brain degeneration, but also signs of poor neuronal connectivity. It was then that they attempted to reverse these effects with supplementation of Amino LP7. And it was a success: the combination of the seven amino acids tested appeared to inhibit brain damage, they conclude. This work is a continuation of previous studies, which demonstrated the effectiveness of Amino LP7 to improve cognitive functions in various models of neurological pathologies.

Amino LP7: it would act on several factors of cerebral degeneration

The researchers then found that the untreated mice had high levels of progressive brain degeneration, but treatment with Amino LP7 prevented premature neuronal death and therefore reduced the degeneration, even though tau protein aggregates were still present. Amino LP7 therefore appeared to affect different markers of brain degeneration in their model of induced Alzheimer’s disease in mice.

” Tau plaques in the brain are characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease and most treatments target them. However, we have shown that it is possible to overcome this Tau deposition and prevent brain atrophy through supplementation with Amino LP7. Says Dr Akihiko Kitamura, who also led this study.





” These results suggest that essential amino acids can help maintain balance in the brain and prevent its deterioration. Our study is the first to report that specific amino acids can hinder the development of dementia Said Dr Hideaki Sato and Dr Yuhei Takado, who participated in the study. ” Although our study was carried out on mice, it gives hope that the intake of amino acids could also modify the development of dementias in humans, including Alzheimer’s disease. », They add.

During the tests, the mice were given free access to water and a control diet. At the start of the experimental protocol, the control diet was replaced by the experimental diet, corresponding either to a normal protein intake (20% caseins) or a low protein intake (5% caseins). For the intervention with the amino acids, the mice received either 0.5% methylcellulose (at a level of 10 ml / kg) or Amino LP7 at a level of 1 g / 10 ml / kg, two times a day and five days a week, throughout the experimental period.

At this point, the researchers wanted to understand how these 7 essential amino acids protect the brain in this way. For this, they carried out an analysis of the gene changes induced by Amino LP7. They then found that these amino acids reduce inflammation in the brain and also prevent inflammation-inducing kynurenin from entering the brain, thus preventing inflammatory immune cells from attacking neurons. They also found that Amino LP7 reduces neuronal death and increases neural connectivity, resulting in improved brain function.

According to this study, Amino LP7, which is pending patent validation, shows promise in an animal model to prevent or treat dementia. If these results are similarly reproducible in humans, amino acid supplements could be a simple and natural way to treat dementia, a major and growing global health problem.

Source: Science Advances