a former Parisian annoyed by Mauricio Pochettino the dézingue!

Jérôme Rothen does not have his tongue in his pocket, even less since his show Rothen Ignites, broadcast on RMC, exists. The former Paris-Saint-Germain player has indicated that he has had enough of Mauricio Pochettino’s tongue-in-cheek language. At the end of yet another poor performance of his PSG, the Argentine coach preferred to put the situation into perspective. An exit that did not pass at all for the former midfielder. “It’s not the first time, hence my fed up. Let him take for fools people who have not known the field, ok, no worries, but take it for fools people like me who have known the field, without having infused science… We see the games like everyone else, with our experience as a former player. You can’t be the opposite all the time! sometimes do it to protect your group, protect your players, it can happen … But the tongue-in-cheek, it goes two seconds. Hearing his post-match statement, where as very often he embellishes things, where he is totally the opposite on the collective performance as on the performance of Neymar, I want to say: but what prevents you from telling the truths? In the last eight games, PSG has been good zero times over 90 minutes! “



