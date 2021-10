a Lyon-based company launches a laboratory “super mouse”

GenOway has genetically modified a mouse nine times in order to “mimic” the most serious symptoms in humans “as closely as possible” and to effectively test treatments and vaccines.

The Lyon-based company genOway announced on Monday that it had designed a transgenic laboratory mouse to reproduce “As faithfully as possible” the most serious symptoms in humans of infection with SARS-CoV2 and other types of coronavirus.

Since the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic, many researchers in genetics and immunology have embarked on a race for the “super mouse”, in order to effectively test treatments and vaccines. the “Research model” announced by genOway features “No less than nine genetic modifications, in order to reproduce as closely as possible the effects on humans of a Sars-Cov2 infection”, says Kader Thiam, vice president of innovation at the company, in a press release. “The other advantage of this model is that it will be adaptable to all types of virus mutations and to other viruses of the coronavirus family”, he adds.





Sars-Cov2 infects humans via several receptors expressed on epithelial cells (found in the skin or internal mucous membranes) and immune cells. The “Ace2” receiver is the best known. Models consisting in replacing it, in mice, by an Ace2 receptor “Humanized” have been developed. But the animal did not develop symptoms comparable to those produced by Covid-19 in humans, due to the lack of infection of its immune cells, according to genOway.

Genetic modification

The innovation of the Lyon company, founded 20 years ago, consisted in genetically modifying one of the rodent models in its catalog, endowed with a complete and functional human immune system, so that it is permissive to coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV2. Objective: that he reacts “In the same way a patient would react to an infection, a vaccine or a treatment”, provides listed biotech. Until the famous “cytokine storm”, a massive inflammatory phenomenon observed in severe forms of Covid-19. This mouse model – “The only one on the market” according to Alexandre Fraichard, the managing director of genOway – will be produced in a large-scale platform that the company launched in January after investing two million euros.