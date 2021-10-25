A man dies in a reactor at the Total Normandy platform, near Le Havre

76 news See my news

An employee of a subcontractor working within the Total Normandy platform died while in a refinery reactor. (© Archives / Total Plateforme Normandie)

a man in his thirties has lost his life, in the afternoon of Monday, October 25, 2021 while he was speaking on the platform site Total Normandy, located in Gonfreville-l’Orcher, near Le Havre (Seine-Maritime). The information, revealed by our colleagues from Paris-Normandy, has been confirmed by the management of the company.





Maintenance work on a reactor

“At 4.15 p.m., during maintenance work in one of the reactors of the East unit of the Total Energies refinery, an employee of an external company, specializing in this type of intervention, suffered a cardiac arrest”, specifies the ‘business.

The employee being about ten meters high at the time of the incident, the firefighters in particular deployed a team specialized in intervention in perilous environments to take care of him.

“Despite the rapid intervention of the internal means of the platform, assisted by external help, the person could not be resuscitated and died”, Total again indicates, stressing that “the circumstances of this tragic event remain to be determined” .

A psychological unit has been set up for the company’s employees, shocked by the event.

