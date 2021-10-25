a spectator throws a smartphone charger in the direction of Messi

THE SPORT SCAN – The projectile passed just a few centimeters from the Argentinian in the middle of the meeting on Sunday evening.

It is an isolated fact which may not settle the affairs of Olympique de Marseille before the disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League. The Marseille club will try to plead its case to avoid too heavy penalties after the incidents that punctuated the match against Paris SG on Sunday evening, outside the stadium but also on the lawn: clashes around the Vélodrome stadium but also an irruption of a spectator on the ground in full meeting or even throwing projectiles on Neymar when this one tried to take a corner.

SEE ALSO – Projectile throwing during OM-PSG: for Payet, “We can’t, we can’t accept that anymore”





It is precisely a projectile that is in the spotlight in this short video sequence rotating on social networks. We see a spectator filmed holding in his hand what appears to be a phone charger immediately thrown in the direction of Lionel Messi as the Argentinian walked along the sideline. Fortunately, the object did not hit the “Pulga” which, in view of the images, did not notice having been taken as a target.

SEE ALSO – Messi’s best goals for Barça in La Liga (2004-2021)

Read alsoPayet and the throwing of projectiles during OM-PSG: “We can’t, we can’t accept that anymore”

Olympique de Marseille, which was under the threat of a point withdrawal after the incidents caused by its supporters during two league games this season, could be sanctioned firmly this time, with possible closures (partial or not ) part of the stands.