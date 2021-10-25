a track was specified in the event of departure from Puel

Under pressure before each match, Claude Puel should continue his mission on the sidelines of AS Saint-Etienne.





The draw last Friday by the Greens against Angers in a deleterious atmosphere in Geoffroy-Guichard (2-2, 11th day of Ligue 1) would have given a little respite to the 60-year-old technician. While they were led 2-0, the Forez club came back to height thanks to goals from Wahbi Khazri and Mickaël Nadé at the end of a match marked by serious overflows which delayed the kick-off by an hour. sending, to the point that the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League decides to meet urgently on Monday.





Behind the scenes, the leaders had yet shifted into high gear in the event of a new underperformance. According to newspaper information The team, Pascal Dupraz was close to taking over from Castres. Free from any contract since his departure from the Stade Malherbe de Caen last March, the 59-year-old technician remains at the dock for the moment since a dismissal of the former Leicester City coach would not be on the agenda.

With five small points, Saint-Etienne occupies the last place in the standings and is still looking for a first victory. Next Saturday, the trip to Metz, 19th at a length, promises to be perilous.







