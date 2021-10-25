a very interesting high-end smartphone

No Mi this time. Xiaomi presented high-end smartphones simply dubbed 11T and 11 Pro. Today we offer you the test of the Pro version. That of the standard version will arrive a little later.



Before going to the test, here are the main technical characteristics of the Xiaomi 11T Pro which costs 699 euros in cash at Free Mobile for an 8 + 256 GB configuration. It can also be obtained for 19.99 euros per month, after a first payment of 119 euros, as part of the Free Flex offer.

Xiaomi 11T Pro technical sheet:

Processor: octa-core up to 2.84 GHz (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset)

RAM: 8 GB in LPDDR5

Screen: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a definition of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels

and 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sample rate

Audio: dual stereo speaker with Harman Kardon

Storage: 128 or 256 GB in UFS 3.1, not expandable by MicroSD

SIM management: two Nano-SIM slots (Nano-SIM in the left side)

4G compatibility: support B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B12 / B13 / B17 / B18 / bands

B19 / B20 / B26 / B28 / B32 / B38 / B40 / B41 / B42 / B66

5G compatibility: n1 / n3 / n5 / n7 / n8 / n20 / n28 / n38 / n40 / n41 / n66 / n77 / n78

Triple photo sensor on the back:

108 + 8 + 5 Megapixels (main + ultra wide-angle 120 degrees + macro)

Front photo sensor: 16 Megapixels in a centered punch

3.5 millimeter headphone jack: no

Charging connection: USB-C (lower edge)

Wi-Fi support: Wi-Fi version 6

Bluetooth connectivity: version 5.2

NFC: yes

Battery: 5,000 mAh non-removable

Wired charging: 120 Watts charging support (charger supplied)

Wireless charging: no

Operating System: Android 11 with One MIUI 12.5.11 interface

Unlock solutions: facial recognition

or fingerprint reader on the right side

Security patches installed during our test: September 2021

Dimensions: 164.1 x 76.9 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 204 grams

Head SAR: 0.570 W / kg



Trunk SAR: 0.974 W / kg

SAR limbs: 1.997 W / kg

A high-end smartphone

With its 6.67-inch screen and 5,000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro (yes, more of “Mi”, remember) appears relatively massive. Especially after having had a model like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G in our hands, in our case.

Like others, the manufacturer has made efforts to integrate the rear photo unit. The latter is not totally forgotten, but does not exceed in an exaggerated way to the point of becoming an annoyance when holding in landscape mode for video or game. The photo block on the other hand always exceeds enough to make the smartphone wobbly on the back.

Its shiny “mirror” or “brushed metal” back (depending on the angle) gives it a great look until… it catches the first fingerprints. And it will not be long, unless you have equipped the smartphone with the transparent protective cover that is supplied as standard.

120 Hz display and dual stereo speaker

The screen of the Xiaomi 11T Pro is really excellent in terms of colors, brightness and fluidity. It also appears ideal in terms of diagonal for the multimedia part. Too bad the punch has not been reduced and offset to more easily come out of the field of vision during the game or video. As usual, you will be able to adjust the colors and the refresh rate by going to the system settings. Features such as dark mode, reading mode and anti-flicker mode enhance the experience depending on the usage scenarios.

In terms of sound, the rendering is really pleasant to listen to, with clarity and controlled saturation, even at full volume. We would perhaps have liked it a little more powerful and with more relief, given the size of the smartphone. Finally, note that you will have to go through Bluetooth or USB-C for your headphones and other audio devices. The mini-jack is not present.

A 108 Megapixel sensor



The Xiaomi 11T Pro offers three 108, 8 and 5 Megapixel photo sensors on the back, as well as a 16 Megapixel camera on the front. In use, the shots are generally satisfactory, whether with the ultra wide-angle, with the zoom (only in the first levels of course), with the night mode which corrects a lot of imperfections and the 108 Megapixel mode. allowing to keep a maximum of details. The 5 Megapixel macro allows you to have a little fun, but nothing more.

Below, a photo from ultra wide angle up to 10x zoom:

Two photos with background blur (“Portrait”):

Two photos with Macro mode (hamburger menu at the top right, then “Super Macro”):

Two photos with 108 Megapixel mode (“Plus / 108M”):





A selfie with portrait mode:

Two night photos with their versions corrected by the dedicated mode:

A 5G smartphone



The Xiaomi 11T Pro offers 4G and 5G, with operation on the 700 MHz band dear to Free Mobile subscribers. There is also a possibility of dual-SIM operation. As usual, we performed throughput tests with RNC Mobile and nPerf.

Below, flow rates obtained indoors:

And others, measured outdoors:

This Xiaomi 11T Pro has it under its feet



Equipped with the Snapdragon 888 SoC with LPDDR5 RAM, the Xiaomi 11T Pro is a racehorse that launches quickly, effortlessly loads big games with maximum graphics options and installs applications in a batch. What about the heating? Well, it makes itself felt during a good solicitation, but remains acceptable.

For its part, Disk Speed ​​showed ultra responsive storage, contributing to general performance. The tool indicated in fact 793 MB / s in write 1.2 GB in read.

A very fast full!



With its 5000 mAh battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro can get through the day without too much difficulty, even with use without deprivation. We could consider half a day more, but hardly go to two days.

Below, a follow-up of use: departure at 8:53 a.m. with 100% and arrival the next day at 12:49 p.m. with 1%:

1 hour and 45 minutes of YouTube with Bluetooth headphones

55 minutes of YouTube with smartphone sound

45 minutes of play with smartphone sound

25 minutes of audio streaming with smartphone sound

Twitter / LinkedIn / Gmail consultation and alerts

A lot of internet surfing

A short call

SMS / MMS

5 app downloads, including 1 large

12 app updates

Pictures

Flow tests

Continuous operation of TousAntiCovid

The power supply supplied by Xiaomi is simply huge. Several people even believed it was a laptop pad. This can provide up to 120 Watts of power. Suffice to say that the full is quickly completed.

Below, a wired charge tracking, really very fast:

2:06 p.m .: 5%

2:11 p.m.: 31%

2:16 p.m.: 55%

2:21 p.m .: 79%

2:26 p.m .: 93%

2:28 p.m .: 100%

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.11 interface

With the 11T Pro, Xiaomi provides an Android-based MIUI 12.5.11 interface.

It comes with a few preinstalled apps and games through commercial partnerships. You will have Netflix, the Amazon store, Facebook, TikTok, WPS Office, Amazon Music, LinkedIn, eBay and AliExpress. All this little world can be uninstalled after a long press on the icon.

We also have a few handy functions, including:

The choice of whether or not to have the application drawer

The split screen

The floating window

Navigation with gestures or virtual buttons

One-handed mode with three diagonals (3.5, 4 and 4.5 inches)

Advanced management of shortcuts

Scheduled dark mode

Scheduled reading mode (warmer tone screen)

The tool to manage your game library

Finally, let’s talk about the security part, provided by the side fingerprint reader or facial recognition with the front camera. Both solutions worked fine from start to finish. They were also very fast. Still on the security aspect, we had the patches for September 2021. Not yet those for October, therefore.

VERDICT

XXL and fluid screen, nice sound, great general responsiveness, photo versatility, correct battery life without forcing, ultra fast charging and fairly complete software interface. At 700 euros, the Xiaomi 11T Pro presents itself as a great proposition on the high end. Only wireless charging is missing, but that’s fine with such a fast wired charging. Not stingy, the manufacturer includes the protective shell and the appropriate charger. If you have the budget and are not allergic to big guys, we can only advise you, really.