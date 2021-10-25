abandoned by their parents, three children live with their brother’s corpse

Alone in their house, abandoned for months by their parents, the three children aged 15, 10 and 7 were found with, in a room, the corpse of a brother who died a year ago.

Three children were found “abandoned” for months by their parents on Sunday in Houston, United States, in an apartment where the skeleton of a fourth child was also located, the local sheriff said on Monday.

The police added that they had found the mother of the children and her companion on Sunday evening. At this point in the investigation, police believe the parents “had not lived in the apartment for several months,” tweeted the Harris County Sheriff, which includes Houston.





He is the oldest of the three children, a 15-year-old teenager, who warned the police “that his 9-year-old brother had been dead for a year and that his body was in the room,” detailed Sheriff Ed Gonzalez . The situation is “horrible, tragic” for these three children who “lived in rather deplorable conditions”, added the sheriff during a press conference.

The eldest “was doing his best to take care of others”, his two little brothers aged 7 and 10, he added. But the two youngest “appeared to be undernourished and showed signs of physical injury.” The three children were taken to hospital for examination and treatment.