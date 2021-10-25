After Ed Sheeran tested positive for Covid, production made arrangements

Ed Sheeran revealed on Sunday that he tested positive for Covid. If this information has an impact on the promotion schedule of the British artist whose new album comes out on Friday, it also has consequences for the teams of The Voice All Stars. The singer was one of the guests of the final of the TF1 telecrochet broadcast on Saturday. He had recorded his performances on Friday.

Contacted by 20 minutes, the production company ITV Studios France let it be known that Ed Sheeran “had a valid health pass, like everyone else on the set”. In addition, the health protocol on the set was strict, “with the application of barrier gestures”.





Terence “will be tested today”

Nevertheless, “for the sake of precaution”, all the people who were close to the artist were contacted. “Even if they are not contact cases, we recommended that they be tested. “

Terence James, who shared a duet with Ed Sheeran on the stage of The Voice All Stars, “Will be tested today [ce lundi] “, Announces the production which specifies that the finalist candidate” had the Covid a few weeks ago “.