Alec Baldwin, “hysterical” after the drama, takes a radical decision and consoles the husband of Halyna Hutchins

It is a drama that will haunt him for the rest of his life. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot Joel Souza, director of the film Rust – since leaving hospital – as well as Halyna Hutchins, director of photography. She died at the age of 42, leaving her husband and their son in tears. The actor, who must have had a weapon loaded with blank bullets on set, is at their side.

After this fatal shot, which raises questions from investigators as to the real safety of the filming, Alec Baldwin now finds himself devastated. The 63-year-old actor, who ended up breaking the silence on Twitter, was “hysterical and absolutely inconsolable for hours“after the drama reports the Mail Online. The actor will “take time for himself and refocus himself“, canceling his future projects. A radical decision which therefore indicates a voluntary break in his career for an indefinite period …”It was very devastating. It’s the way he handles tough times. When something bad happens, in the short term, it withdraws from the public eye“, a source told People.





Alec Baldwin, questioned by the police but without being indicted for the moment, does not however intend to remain cloistered at home in the dark. The actor of 30 Rock wants to prove that his words of support for Matthew Hutchins are followed by action. Thus, he was seen consoling the husband of the deceased Saturday, October 23, at the exit of a hotel in Santa Fe (New Mexico, where the filming of Rust). Matthew was accompanied by his 9-year-old son Andros. The day before, the trio had already been seen at a vigil tribute to Halyna Hutchins. In Matthew Hutchins’ words, Alec Baldwin showed up “very comforting“towards him. There is no doubt that the actor should also financially help the deceased to organize the funeral of his wife.