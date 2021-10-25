Alec Baldwin was practicing drawing his gun during the fatal shot on set

The circumstances of the fatal accident during the filming of the western “Rust” in the United States, involving Alec Baldwin, are becoming clearer. The actor was practicing drawing his gun and pointing it at the camera when the shot was fired, according to court documents cited by US media on Monday. This training cost the life of Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer.

The director Joel Souza, injured in the shoulder by the shooting, stood behind the victim. He said he heard what sounded like “the sound of a whip, and a big pan “, According to a preliminary investigation report obtained by the channel NBC.

“Alec (Baldwin) was sitting on a bench in a church setting, and he was practicing drawing,” according to the document. The director was looking at him over Halyna Hutchins’ shoulder.

After the shot, the filmmaker “grabbed the abdomen,” said the director, adding that she had “started to stumble back” and was “helped to get down.” She was pronounced dead a few hours later.



The team was preparing to shoot

Cameraman Reid Russell said the scene was not filmed as the crew were returning from a lunch break and getting ready to shoot. Joel Souza said he was “not sure” that the weapon had undergone another security check after the break.

A police investigation is underway, and Alec Baldwin has been heard. No arrests have yet been made.

Sunday, a vigil in tribute to Halyna Hutchins was organized in Burbank, near Los Angeles. The mood was steeped in bitterness and sadness, with attendees eager to know how such a tragedy had been possible.

VIDEO. A vigil in tribute to Halyna Hutchins, accidentally killed by Alec Baldwin