Alec Baldwin’s Fatal Shot: Nathan Fillion’s “The Rookie” Production Makes Drastic Decision

While the entire film and television industry in the United States is still reeling from the dramatic accident on the set of “Rust”, some professionals have already decided to change their working methods after this tragedy. This is the case of the production team of “The Rookie, the cop from Los Angeles”, famous American detective series from ABC carried by Nathan Fillion.

As reported this weekend by “The Hollywood Reporter”, the showrunner of “The Rookie”, Alexi Hawley has decided to make a radical change on the set of his series, as he announced via a note to his teams. “The Rookie” will no longer use real weapons. “The tragic events of yesterday in New Mexico shook us all … From this day forward, we will no longer use real guns for ‘The Rookie’. All weapons on set will be Air Soft, with detonations added in post-production. The safety of our team and our actors is too important. Every risk is too much riskThe Rookie showrunner wrote. Looking like real ones, Air Soft weapons use marbles, not bullets.

The shooting of “Rust” stopped

This change comes a few days after the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography on the set of “Rust” in New Mexico. She was killed by an accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin which also injured the director of the film, Joel Souza. Pending the results of the investigation into this tragedy, the shooting of “Rust” has been stopped.