Alex Thomson will not participate in the Vendée Globe 2024-2025

Each time he returned from the Vendée Globe, he specified that he had to ask his wife first before knowing if he would return. This time, the response was later than usual and this time it is negative: Alex Thomson, 47, abandons the 2024-25 edition “To devote oneself to (s) a family”, while revealing that he would like to take on the role of manager of one of the future participants. “My wife worked a lot alone, he said. Each in turn “. Moreover, the Welshman is not closing the door to a sixth participation as a skipper, in 2028, but not under the Hugo Boss banner, with whom the partnership should probably end.



