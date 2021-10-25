Alex Thomson will not participate in the Vendée Globe 2024-2025

Each time he returned from the Vendée Globe, he specified that he had to ask his wife first before knowing if he would return. This time, the response was later than usual and this time it is negative: Alex Thomson, 47, abandons the 2024-25 edition “To devote oneself to (s) a family”, while revealing that he would like to take on the role of manager of one of the future participants. “My wife worked a lot alone, he said. Each in turn “. Moreover, the Welshman is not closing the door to a sixth participation as a skipper, in 2028, but not under the Hugo Boss banner, with whom the partnership should probably end.
At the end of last year, the Welshman had to accept the immense disappointment of a Vendée 2020-2021 of which he was the co-favorite with Jérémie Beyou, then the favorite with the Breton’s premature U-turn. While he had taken the lead of the race with his futuristic boat, styled Batmobile des Mers, a big structural problem, then an unfortunate encounter with a UFO which had irreparably damaged a rudder fromHugo boss, had forced him to bend his course towards Cape Town to give up there.
Despite everything, the next Vendée Globe promises to be very dense, with 40 boats, almost all of the starters of the last edition returning with new boats, like Yannick Bestaven, the owner, Charlie Dalin, Jérémie Beyou, Boris Herrmann, Thomas Rettant, Samantha Davies or Maxime Sorel.