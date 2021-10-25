Alstom and the astounding fate of an executive trapped by the Americans

Contents of Fabrice Drouelle’s program, this Monday, October 25 on France 2: the sale of Alstom’s energy branch to the American giant General Electric in 2014 and the fate of Frédéric Pierucci, one of its senior executives, imprisoned in the United States for fourteen months. Testimony.

The case remains sensitive. Seven years later, the sale of Alstom to the Americans of General Electric (GE), at the cost of incredible legal and financial negotiations, is still in the news. In Belfort, where the site survives after several social plans, but also at the top of the State guarantor of an ignored agreement, signed by the Minister of the Economy at the time… Emmanuel Macron.

A series with multiple episodes which Fabrice Drouelle seizes in the televisual version of his radio show. A solid investigation where the testimonies of the main actors intersect, including Patrick Kron, CEO of Alstom at the time, silent until now, or Frédéric Pierucci. The appalling fate of this former executive (global vice-president of the boiler division), imprisoned for fourteen months in a high-security prison in the United States, is the common thread of the documentary. From his cell, he will be the helpless witness of an operation to destabilize Alstom which, under the threat of a record fine and legal pressure, will seize the takeover offer of the American GE to escape the American justice.

In this context, the fate reserved for Frédéric Pierucci takes on the value of a warning and an example. Patrick kron “Was next on the list”, entrusts besides to Telerama the one who is now the boss of a compliance consulting firm (bringing companies into compliance). He also looks back on that day in April 2013 when he became “A pawn at the heart of an operation of 12.35 billion euros”.

Frédéric Pierucci, in 2019. The former Alstom executive spent two years in an American prison. Photo Philippe Brault / Agence VU

Why is it important for you to continue to testify?

After writing my book (Frédéric Pierucci and Matthieu Aron, The American trap: the hostage of the largest enterprise of economic destabilization testifies, ed. JC Lattès, 2019. Translated into several languages, the book has sold over a million copies in China), I was asked to tell about this state affair. If I take the floor, it is first of all to make company executives aware of the risks of using the law as a weapon of economic war.

The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA), this American federal law to fight against the corruption of public officials abroad, constitutes a potential element of pressure which can weigh on many French groups. The threat of sanctions especially allows large American multinationals to get involved in the negotiations. It is essential to question the French authorities on this subject so that they better protect French companies from American predations. Finally, I testify to leave a trace and explain to my children, to my family, why I was absent for two years.

Alstom, the FBI and the farce turkey: the Pierucci Affair takes on the air of a thriller on France Inter Electric trap Laurence Le Saux 53 minutes to listen

Eight years later, how would you summarize what happened to you?

I was used to pressure CEO Patrick Kron to sign an agreement with the Americans and then come to an agreement with GE. When you are under investigation by the US Department of Justice, that one of your collaborators has been arrested, it must be difficult to keep your self-control. Your priority becomes to obey your lawyer who represents you in the United States to avoid going to jail. The fact that I was incarcerated proved that the threat was very real. Arnaud Montebourg used the term hostage for me at the time, that’s fair enough.





Alstom had been in the sights of the American authorities for years, several executives had been arrested in Italy or Mexico. Weren’t you aware of the threat?

There had been a lot of corruption before, but it was not discussed in the group. We didn’t know anything about these stories. Three weeks before my departure for Singapore, from where I left for New York, I was informed of the lawsuits against Alstom while telling me that I was not afraid. I wasn’t paying attention to all of this.

“At the bottom of the plane’s gangway, FBI agents are waiting for me, announcing that I am under arrest before handcuffing me.”

Your arrest on April 14, 2013 was therefore a total astonishment?

When the hostess tells me that I’m expected to get off the plane in New York, I can’t imagine what happens next. At the bottom of the catwalk, FBI agents are waiting for me, telling me that I am under arrest before handcuffing me. I thought it was a mistake, but they repeated my name. It is only once in front of the prosecutor that I understand that it is about Alstom. He tells me about corruption that goes back to 2003 and 2004 in Indonesia. He asks me not to warn anyone and suggests that I play the mole in the company. He explains to me that their goal is to move up the ranks and that I can help them in exchange for my freedom.

Were you involved in this bribe to obtain markets in Indonesia?

The procedure is still ongoing. I can just tell you that it was common practice that part of the consultant’s remuneration ended up in bribery.

Why not have accepted the deal?

I mistakenly thought I could prove my good faith. Moreover, playing the mole in the company that had employed me for twenty-two years seemed impossible to me. Some have made this choice and it is a psychologically appalling situation. A former colleague told me about the hell he went through for the three years he wore a microphone. Then there is no right solution when you are faced with this type of market.

A demonstration in front of an Alstom site in Grenoble, September 22, 2017. Photo JEAN-PIERRE CLATOT / AFP

Your refusal marked your long descent into hell …

I was incarcerated in the high security prison in Wyatt, Rhode Island with career criminals, colorful characters, a few white collar workers and people in the same situation as me. With the American system of “pleading guilty”, there is an incarceration rate seven times higher per number of inhabitants than in France. I lived in a dormitory of fifty-four people in appalling hygienic conditions and for nine months without even being able to go to a courtyard. For me, as for others, the violation of basic human rights was constant. If there was a lot of violence, I also remember the solidarity and mutual aid between the detainees.

“I do not hold it against the Americans, who use all the tricks to make us crack in an economic war where all the blows are allowed. I blame France and politicians more. ”

Who do you blame the most?

I do not hold it against the Americans, who use all the tricks to make us crack in an economic war where all the blows are allowed. I blame France and politicians more. After all the revelations on espionage and operations to destabilize French companies, the financial scandals, the State does not react. China is criticized a lot, but it does not do a tenth of what the Americans are doing against French companies.

You don’t blame Alstom, who fired you for “abandoning your post” and stopped paying your legal fees after a few weeks?

Not on the spot. On the other hand, when I got out of prison, I expected us to sit around a table to see how to repair the damage. Nothing. No news. I am in the industrial tribunal against them, now GE, in Nanterre for this story of abandonment of post since 2014 and I still do not have a first instance decision!

Does the current situation of Alstom and the Belfort site, under the influence of several social plans and threatened with relocation, surprise you?

I believe what is happening was predictable. Belfort employees should not be taken for idiots. Everyone who follows this file expected this. As for the state’s position in this case, it is not surprising. Hugh Bailey, the current CEO of GE, appointed in 2019, was Emmanuel Macron’s industrial affairs advisor at the Ministry of the Economy when the latter led the sale of Alstom’s Energy branch to GE. We are therefore in a certain continuity.