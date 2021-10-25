Amazon has already attracted 1.4 million subscribers on Ligue 1

According to NPA Conseil, 10% of Amazon Prime subscribers have subscribed to Ligue 1. Not profitable at the moment.

The main broadcaster of Ligue 1 is a novice but finds its place somewhat. A team of commentators and consultants in the hair and a first estimate of results auspicious. After the Mediapro fiasco, Amazon seized 80% of the French football championship last summer before launching its League 1 pass at € 12.99 / month in August on condition of being subscribed to Amazon Prime (5 , € 99 / month).





This radical change in the way French football is broadcast, away from linear channels, has since asked the question, is the American giant going straight to the point? The 6th wave of the OTT Barometer from NPA Conseil and Harris Interactive is setting the trend today. Carried out from October 1 to 8, on a panel of more than 3,700 French people, this study estimates at nearly 5% the number of French households that are customers of the Prime Video Ligue 1 service. This would represent approximately 1.4 million subscribers including a quarter of new customers.

Last season, Mediapro claimed between 480,000 and 600,000 subscribers to its Téléfoot channel according to various observers. The Amazon model appears more efficient, especially since Jeff Bezos’ group paid 70% less for the rights to Ligue 1 than its predecessor, or 250 million euros per year until 2024. NPA Conseil also estimates that the group’s turnover for Ligue 1 should amount to between 170 and 200 million euros excluding tax this year. Taking into account the additional production costs, Amazon’s losses are expected to be between 75 and 100 million euros. Unless he succeeds in further boosting his recruitments.

Source: Le Figaro