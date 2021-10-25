American makes false claims and offers himself a very expensive Pokémon card

New episode in the Splurge for a Pokémon card series. Today is the story of Vinath Oudomsine, a US resident, who used the funds from his covid allowance to buy himself a Pokémon card over $ 50,000.

Summary Covid, tax evasion and the Pokémon card

Pokémon cards that are worth a lot

Recently, Pokémon cards have come back to the fore, selling at exorbitant prices and sometimes exceeding tens of thousands of dollars. A case that recurred last week in the United States with the American Vinath Oudomsine: he used his EIDL (a loan provided by the state in response to the covid crisis) to afford a Pokémon card.

The Telegraph reports the information. Last week it was said that Vinath Oudomsine was charged with tax evasion. He allegedly made false statements to benefit from EIDL, a covid allowance allowing companies to pay their fixed costs (rent, loan repayments, salaries, etc.). To benefit from it, certain prerequisites must be met (size of the company, having suffered losses due to the health crisis, etc.).

Last year, Vineth Oudomsine filled out an application for EIDL and stated that his company had ten employees and that it generated $ 235,000 in revenue over the year. Three weeks later, the administration in charge granted him a loan of $ 85,000. Five months later, he would have used a good chunk of that money to buy a Pokémon card: more exactly, it would have cost him 57,789 dollars (49,435 euros). Accused of tax evasion, Vineth Oudomsine faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of 250,000 dollars (215,000 euros).





If Pokémon cards are, for some, the symbol of a bygone and buried childhood, they are also the darling of many speculators. If the card purchased by Vineth Oudomsine has not been revealed, its price reaches a sum rarely seen before: Holographic Charizard has already sold for several hundred thousand dollars (500,000 the most expensive), while the Pikachu Illustrator card (Less than 50 editions) has already sold for 230,000 dollars. Was Vineth Oudomsine nostalgic or attracted by the potential gain from resale? That, history does not say.

Source : The Telegraph, relayed by Kotaku