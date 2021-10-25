an application to detect early signs

The American authorities have just approved an image test that would help in the early diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease. Explanations.

Can we see landscapes or animals in this image? This type of test is one of those developed by the British health company Cognetivity Neurosciences, which have just been approved this week in the United States by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The tool, easily usable on a smartphone or tablet, should help better identify the first signs of dementia, which includes Alzheimer’s disease. The earlier the diagnosis is made, the more the neurodegenerative disease can indeed be stabilized.

The test exhibits a “high sensitivity” to early-stage cognitive impairment, which includes problems with memory, concentration and learning, the company sums up. The English-speaking site being patient states that the application analyzes the brain’s capacity to visually process information.





Better follow the evolution of symptoms

A hundred images of natural landscapes, animals or pretext illustration scroll and the user must classify them into different categories. A person who is not sick takes an average of 200 milliseconds to make a decision. In the case of dementia, the speed of decision decreases, as well as the precision.

The application, which was the subject of a scientific study published in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry, has been shown to be over 80% effective in detecting disorders ranging from mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer’s disease. This test may also be useful in monitoring the progression of symptoms in patients.

While waiting for the application to arrive on the French market, the Alzheimer Research Foundation offers to test your memory on its site.

