Analyst recommendations: Air Liquide, BNP Paribas, L’Oréal, Eiffage, Rexel, Vinci, Technip Energies, Klepierre, Virbac, Compagnie des Alpes, Rémy Cointreau, Analyst recommendations

A single change in recommendation at the start of the week for Rexel, but numerous upward and downward revisions of price targets.



Liquid air : Credit Suisse raises its price target to 170 euros, against 151 euros previously.

BNP Paribas : Citi revises upwards its target price from 62 euros to 65 euros.

L’Oreal : Deutsche Bank raises its target by 10 euros, or 430 euros.





Eiffage : RBC is targeting 115 euros for the title, against 105 euros previously.

Rexel : JP Morgan revises its target price downwards from 26 euros to 25 euros. On the contrary, Kepler Hair raises its recommendation to “keep” to “buy” with a target of 22 euros, against 19.5 euros previously.

Vinci : RBC raises its target from 100 euros to 105 euros.

Technip Energies : JP Morgan lowers its target price of 10 cents to 17.5 euros.

Klepierre : Barclays is aiming for 18 euros, or 2 euros more than before.

Virbac: Jefferies is revising upwards its price target from 405 euros to 480 euros.

Compagnie des Alpes : Berenberg raises its target price to 19 euros, one euro more than previously.

Remy Cointreau : JP Morgan, Berenberg, Citi, Bernstein and Credit Suisse raise their price target from 170 to 175 euros, 152.10 euros to 158 euros, 184 euros to 191 euros, 130 euros to 133 euros and 160 euros to 162 euros respectively.



