Anne Sila, winner of “The Voice All Stars”, looks back on her victory

TF1 / ITV / Bureau233 Anne Sila is the big winner of “The Voice All Stars”

THE VOICE ALL STARS – The second time is the right one. Questioned by the HuffPost this Monday, October 25, Anne Sila is still “quite moved but very happy”. No wonder since the 31-year-old is the big winner of The Voice All Stars, the anniversary season of TV hook in which she had already participated in 2015. Anne Sila wins hands down with 37.5% of the vote this Saturday, October 23 on TF1, far ahead of her competitors, such as Louis Delort or MB14, second and third neck and neck with 20.8% and 20.6% voices. Favorite of the show, the one who dubbed the character of Nala in The Lion King in 2019, convinced the public by performing a personal version of Creep, from the Radiohead group. This solo title changes from the French song register, a little romantic, that she had proposed until now with Francis Cabrel or Gilbert Bécaud.

Anne Sila on Radiohead, it inevitably gives a magical moment #TheVoice 🥰⬇️https: //t.co/PDWhKPTVVv – The Voice: The Most Beautiful Voice (@ TheVoice_TF1) October 24, 2021

She says she chose this song for her rock universe, but also because “it’s a song about feeling a little apart, feeling like a foreigner, and having the impression of not being recognized for that” . “I often had the impression of not fitting the mold,” Anne Sila confides. In addition to this performance, Anne Sila shared the stage with Nolwenn Leroy to perform a song by Jacques Brel, When we only have love. A duet for which Anne Sila “sincerely thanks” the Breton artist. “The example that I should follow from Nolwenn Leroy is his way of renewing himself, of singing in different registers, and of daring to do it”, she explains..

The need to go back on stage Anne Sila had reached the final of The Voice season 4, in 2015, but had failed against Lilian Renaud. This year she wished to come back for “the love of a challenge” and “the search for adrenaline”. The winner reveals to us that she wanted to “find the scene”, especially after so many confinements. Driven by her desire to work, Anne Sila and her coach Florent Pagny have come full circle by postponing this season of The Voice All Stars. “I did not see myself the show without Florent. When you have someone who supports you, you have to be faithful to them, ”she says.

TF1 / ITV / Bureau233 Anne Sila and Florent Pagny at the finale of “The Voice All Stars”